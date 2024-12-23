DECEMBER 23 — Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten) is not just a place to pursue academic excellence but a transformative hub for nurturing holistic, future-ready graduates. The Personal Enrichment and Empowerment Programme (PEEP) exemplifies this commitment, equipping students with the essential 21st-century skills needed to thrive in today’s competitive workforce.

Established in 2008, PEEP was designed to support academically weak students. Over time, it has evolved into a comprehensive initiative open to all students, fostering academic improvement, soft skills, and personal development. Anchored by the College of Continuing Education and a collaboration with Centre for Academic Advancement & Flexible Learning (CAFEL), this programme has become a hallmark of Uniten’s dedication to producing graduates who excel beyond the classroom.

Students participating in the Personal Enrichment and Empowerment Programme. — Picture by Alicia Philip

A Multifaceted Approach to Student Development

PEEP is structured around four core programmes: Subject Clinics, Mentor-Mentee sessions, Help Classes, and Workshops. Each component is tailored to address specific needs, ensuring no student is left behind.

1. Subject Clinics

This initiative targets challenging subjects such as calculus, programming, and physics. Students with a CGPA below 2.5 are required to attend these sessions, which provide focused academic support. Volunteer lecturers dedicate two hours weekly to guide students, fostering understanding and confidence.

2. Mentor-Mentee Programme

Outstanding senior students serve as mentors, offering academic guidance and boosting the confidence of their mentees. This programme cultivates not just academic success but also meaningful psychological and emotional support, in line with research on the importance of personal tutoring and advising in higher education (Walker, 2020).

3. Help Classes

Designed for students struggling in specific subjects, these classes provide targeted assistance outside regular lecture hours. Through collaborative learning sessions, participants gain clarity on complex topics under the guidance of expert lecturers echoing the principles of academic coaching programmes for student success (Shacham & Ben-Yehuda, 2018).

4. Workshops

Covering a wide range of general and professional topics, these workshops are conducted by Uniten’s lecturers and guest speakers. Scheduled every Wednesday during long semesters, they expose students to critical skills such as leadership, communication, and problem-solving. These workshops serve to complement the academic training, mirroring the multifaceted approach to student development highlighted in the literature (Cox, 1995) (Almaraz et al., 2010).

Uniten: A Beacon of Holistic Development

The Personal Enrichment and Empowerment Programme at Uniten is a shining example of an institution’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded, future-ready graduates. By providing a comprehensive support system that addresses academic, personal, and professional development, Uniten is empowering its students to thrive in the ever-evolving global landscape.

PEEP’s success is driven by a robust organisational structure, with college coordinators and dedicated committees ensuring seamless implementation. The involvement of the SEALS student association adds a collaborative dimension, empowering students to take ownership of their learning journey.

Attendance is incentivised through a unique scoring system, rewarding consistent participation in PEEP activities. This approach encourages students to engage actively, reinforcing Uniten’s culture of continuous improvement.

Implications for Higher Education

The success of the PEEP programme at Uniten highlights the importance of comprehensive student support initiatives in higher education. By addressing the diverse needs of students, from academic support to personal development, universities can foster an environment that enables students to reach their full potential.

The PEEP model also underscores the value of integrating academic and non-academic components in a holistic approach to student enrichment. As universities strive to produce graduates who are not only skilled but also adaptable, resilient, and future-ready, programmes like PEEP can serve as a blueprint for other institutions to follow.

The PEEP programme’s emphasis on developing 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication, aligns with the growing demand for graduates who can navigate the complexities of the modern workforce. By prioritising the cultivation of these essential competencies, Uniten is positioning its students for long-term success, both in their academic pursuits and their professional endeavours.

The Uniten Advantage

Uniten stands out as a university that not only prioritises academic achievement but also emphasises the importance of soft skills in preparing graduates for the future. The PEEP programme embodies this ethos, transforming students into well-rounded individuals equipped to tackle real-world challenges.

As a testament to its commitment to excellence, Uniten has created an environment where students can flourish academically, socially, and professionally. The Personal Enrichment and Empowerment Programme is more than just an initiative; it is a stepping stone toward a brighter future for Uniten graduates.

By fostering a culture of support, collaboration, and growth, Uniten solidifies its position as a leader in developing future-ready, wholesome graduates prepared to excel in the dynamic 21st-century workforce.

Overall, the Personal Enrichment and Empowerment Programme at Uniten offers valuable insights into the transformative power of comprehensive student support initiatives in higher education. As universities around the world strive to empower the next generation of leaders, the PEEP model serves as a shining example of how to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and mindset to thrive in the 21st century and beyond.

* This article aims to inform and inspire readers, showcasing Uniten's role in shaping tomorrow's leaders.

The author is a Lecturer at the Languages and Communication Department, College of Continuing Education (CCEd), Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), and may be reached at [email protected]

