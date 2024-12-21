DECEMBER 21 — Recent incidents at Universiti Malaya — ranging from the gruesome discovery of mutilated cats to allegations of sexual harassment — have sparked a whirlwind of public emotion and outrage. As an alumnus and academic staff, I share the concern, but I feel compelled to suggest a more rational approach to manoeuvre these troubling times.

First, let me say this: emotional reactions are human, and these incidents — especially the inhumane treatment of innocent animals — strike a visceral chord. They rightfully should.

However, there’s a fine line between being emotionally invested and inadvertently adding to the chaos. We must tread carefully here, particularly in an era where social media amplifies every voice, often without verifying the facts.

Remember: if you are not part pf the solution, then you are part of the problem.

And this is where I find the Stoic philosophy, particularly the dichotomy of control, profoundly relevant and apt. Stoicism teaches us to separate what is within our control from what is not. This wisdom totally applies here.

So what’s within our control? Reporting any suspicious behaviour regarding animal abuse or sharing credible evidence with the authorities. Encouraging a culture of respect, transparency, and accountability on campus, especially when dealing with allegations of misconduct.

And what’s not in our control? Speculating endlessly on social media, pointing fingers without evidence, or rushing to conclusions before investigations are complete. Doing these things might give us the illusion of being part of the solution, but in truth, it risks derailing the processes that are already in motion to resolve these issues.

UM’s administration, security team, and the authorities are already conducting investigations. As painful as it is to wait, trust must be placed in the mechanisms of due process. These incidents require solutions grounded in evidence and fairness, not a trial by social media or mob justice.

This is by no means trying to reduce, or diminish the emotional toll of these issues or suggest that people should be indifferent. On the contrary, channelling that concern into constructive actions — be it through raising awareness about animal rights or advocating for stronger anti-harassment policies — is far more impactful than indulging in unproductive outrage and protests.

As students, staff, and alumni of this esteemed institution, we have a duty to remain grounded and measured. Let us focus on what we can do to make our community safer and kinder, without becoming obstacles in the very process of achieving that goal. Let’s take a page from the Stoics: Act where we can, and let go where we must.

* Nahrizul Adib Kadri is associate professor of biomedical engineering and the Principal of Ibnu Sina Residential College, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.