DECEMBER 20 — Malaysia is at a critical juncture where the decisions we make today will define our trajectory in the digital age. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can no longer be a considered a luxury but a necessity for economic, social, and technological transformation. As industries and societies globally adopt and adapt to a new norm dominated by AI, the race to harness its potential is not just about maintaining economic competitiveness — it is about safeguarding national sovereignty.

There needs to be a bold, nationwide initiative under the banner of “AI Training for All.” This initiative, that I suggest to be spearheaded by the Ministry of Digital through the National AI Office in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources (Kesuma) , Ministry of Education (KPM), Ministry of Higher Education (KPT), and also the National TVET Council (MTVET) must build on existing successes like “AI untuk Rakyat” by MyDIGITAL Corporation of the Ministry of Digital, and the remarkable contributions of local champions such as Inmagine Group — owned and run by Ipoh born talents that has built a global AI business. By embedding the virtuous cycle of learn, use, improve, and iterate at higher levels into our strategy, Malaysia can position itself as a global AI leader.

A launchpad for Malaysian AI sovereignty

Malaysia’s AI journey has already begun. Initiatives like “AI untuk Rakyat” provide a foundation for democratising AI literacy. Local champions like Inmagine Group — a proud product of Ipoh and Malaysia — have set an inspiring example. Their work with Mosti, KPM, providing AI training to 1,200 Malaysian teachers, and 1,500 Singaporean teachers funded by the Singaporean government highlights the immense potential of public-private collaborations.

These efforts are a launchpad for scaling AI integration across all sectors. By building on their success, we can embed AI into every aspect of Malaysian life, from classrooms and workplaces to rural communities and global markets.

YTL Power and Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell powered AI Supercomputer located at their 1,640-acre and 500MW green data centre campus in Johor is RM20 billion well spent in the right direction for sovereign AI Infrastructure. Locally trained Bahasa Melayu Large Language Models (LLM) like the one by startup Mesolitica’s MaLLam, and YTL’s Ilmu 0.1 are also cornerstones and bedrocks on which Malaysia’s AI sovereignty can be built on.

According to the author, global leaders like Singapore, South Korea, China and the United States are advancing their AI agendas at an unprecedented pace. Malaysia risks falling behind unless immediate, decisive action is taken. The consequences of inaction are dire. — AFP pic

But, Sovereign AI is not solely about owning servers, chips, or even training our own LLMs. It is about cultivating an indigenous ecosystem — people, companies, and research institutes — that can build, maintain, and improve AI solutions tailored to our unique Malaysian context.

Achieving sovereignty in AI is akin to ensuring food security: just as we invest in agriculture and supply chains to reduce external dependence, we must develop our own AI infrastructure, talent pipelines, and innovation hubs. Local AI champions — companies that have real tools, profitable business models, and international collaborations, such as partnerships with Singaporean innovators and American tech giants like Google — are already among us.

These pioneers must not stand alone. They need a critical mass of knowledgeable users, skilled developers, and visionary entrepreneurs to support and further their innovations. Our government can and must play a pivotal role in nurturing these champions and replicating their successes across the national landscape.

However, the cornerstone of any sovereign AI ecosystem is a well-informed, tech-savvy populace. AI literacy should not remain the exclusive domain of data scientists or IT professionals. Instead, it must permeate every layer of society.

The virtuous cycle of AI integration

The journey toward AI mastery must follow a self-sustaining and ever-improving virtuous cycle, ensuring no Malaysian is left behind:

1. Learn:

AI literacy is the foundation. Malaysians need access to foundational knowledge, starting with integrating AI into school curriculums, vocational training, and workforce reskilling programmes. Programmes like “AI untuk Rakyat” and Inmagine Group’s initiative — training 1,200 teachers in Malaysia and another 1,500 with the Singaporean government — demonstrate the feasibility and impact of such education. Expanding these efforts nationwide will empower citizens of all ages and backgrounds.

2. Use:

Theoretical knowledge alone is insufficient. Malaysians must have opportunities to apply AI in real-world contexts. The government must incentivize adoption in SMEs, startups, and public institutions by providing AI toolkits, tax breaks, and public-private collaborations. For instance, Inmagine Group’s platforms like 123RF and Pixlr are accessible entry points that enable Malaysians to use AI for creative and business purposes.

3. Improve:

Once Malaysians are actively using AI, they must be encouraged to innovate and refine their skills. Advanced training programmes, R&D grants, and mentorship opportunities will empower individuals to move beyond basic usage to creating AI-driven solutions. Funding community-driven AI projects could foster collaborative innovation and deepen expertise.

4. Iterate at higher levels:

The cycle must be recursive. Malaysians must return to learning at increasingly advanced levels, fostering a culture of lifelong education. By updating curricula, introducing specialised certifications, and supporting AI research hubs, the government can sustain this progression.

When Malaysians learn, use, improve, and repeat, the nation benefits from a multiplier effect that accelerates growth, drives innovation, and solidifies global competitiveness.

Building a mass AI training agenda

To achieve true AI sovereignty, Malaysia needs a comprehensive training agenda tailored to diverse needs. At the most basic level, Malaysians must understand what AI is, how it works, and how it can improve their lives. This includes integrating AI-related content into the national education curriculum, community workshops, and public awareness campaigns. It is about demystifying AI so that average citizens can approach it with curiosity rather than fear.

AI education must begin early. Primary and secondary school curricula should include AI fundamentals, supported by community workshops to foster lifelong learning. Inmagine Group’s teacher training model can be scaled to reach more educators and communities, setting the foundation for school and community AI literacy.

Malaysians in traditional industries must be reskilled to thrive in an AI-driven economy. The changing nature of work means that many Malaysian workers will need to acquire new competencies. The government can partner with private tech firms, local AI champions, and vocational training centers to offer subsidized courses, online modules, and micro-credentials in AI-related fields.

By doing so, we address the immediate industry needs for skilled AI practitioners and ensure that our workers remain employable in an AI-driven economy. Subsidised courses, online modules, and collaborations with local and international partners can ensure a workforce ready for the future.

We must go beyond introductory classes and offer advanced AI training for those with the aptitude and aspiration to become developers, machine learning engineers, data scientists, and AI entrepreneurs. Establishing AI centers of excellence at universities, incentivising R&D grants, and providing mentorship programmes with local and international experts will help create a continuous pipeline of world-class AI talent.

Ultimately, the government and universities — public and private alike — must strengthen collaborations with local and international AI leaders. Companies like Inmagine Group are proof that Malaysian talent can compete on a global scale and drive national progress, true to the spirit of Public-Private-Academia Partnerships driving paradigm shifts.

All of this must ultimately work towards the end goal of lowering or even eliminating the entry barrier to AI integration into all walks of life, whether it be to multinational conglomerates, to the hawkers in food courts; the homemaking mother planning household finances to the secondary school leaver doing their TVET College course entry application.

The urgency of the moment

Global leaders like Singapore, South Korea, China and the United States are advancing their AI agendas at an unprecedented pace. Malaysia risks falling behind unless immediate, decisive action is taken. The consequences of inaction are dire.

Industries that fail to adopt AI will become obsolete, unable to compete with more advanced economies, thereby eroding our competitiveness. The brightest minds and talents will seek opportunities abroad, exacerbating Malaysia’s brain drain. Dependence on foreign AI solutions will make Malaysia vulnerable to loss of sovereignty by external pressures, limiting our ability to shape our technological future.

The clock is ticking. AI training for all must become a national priority, ensuring Malaysia’s place in the global digital landscape. The stakes could not be higher. Without a robust AI training agenda, we might fall prey to economic marginalisation as outdated industries will stagnate, and Malaysia will be sidelined in the global economy.

This will widen inequalities as those without AI skills will face diminished job prospects, exacerbating social divides. Continued dependence on foreign technologies will curtail Malaysia’s ability to chart an independent path — ultimately a loss of sovereignty.

The future of national success

Imagine a Malaysia where every citizen is AI-literate.

Imagine Malaysian farmers achieve food security sustainably by using AI to optimise yields.

Imagine the backbone of Malaysia’s economy — the SMEs are able to deploy AI to compete globally because the government provides financial incentives, tax breaks, and easily accessible AI toolkits. Imagine Malaysian educators through AI, can provide personalised learning for every child. This is a nation where local champions like Inmagine Group, Mesolitica, YTL and others lead a thriving AI ecosystem, even exporting solutions worldwide.

In this future, AI fuels economic growth, creates high-quality jobs, and elevates Malaysia’s global standing. This vision is within reach — but only if we act decisively.

Call to action

Malaysia has the talent, ambition, and local champions to lead the AI era. What we need now is political will and coordinated action. The Ministries of Digital, Human Resources, and Education must come together to launch “AI Training for All”. This should not only be the slogan, not even just a goal — it must be our national strategic imperative.

By embedding the virtuous cycle of learn, use, improve, and iterate into our national strategy, we can build a self-sustaining ecosystem that propels Malaysia to the forefront of global innovation.

This is our moment. With courage and vision, we can secure Malaysia’s sovereignty and prosperity in the digital age. Let us act — boldly and urgently — to ensure that the AI revolution belongs to all Malaysians. The time is now.

* Howard Lee is a Member of Parliament for Ipoh Timor and Member of the National TVET Council

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.