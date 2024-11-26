NOVEMBER 26 — Older adults frequently find themselves battling assumptions that have little to do with their actual capabilities, especially in our society that often glorifies youth and innovation.

These stereotypes, depicting older adults as frail, cognitively declining, or resistant to change, which influence workplaces, healthcare systems, and even casual conversations.

They are manifestations of ageism, a form of discrimination that we often reinforce without realising it.

But let’s pause and reflect: how fair is it to define an entire demographic based on outdated generalisations? The answer lies in the stories we tell ourselves and the narratives we need to change.

Ageism often goes in subtle and understated ways. It’s in the hesitant tone of a recruiter turning down a job application from a 60-year-old, citing “cultural fit.”

It’s in the physician dismissing an older patient’s symptoms as “just ageing.” It arises from the common assumption that learning new skills is exclusive to the young.

This insidious marginalisation has tangible consequences. Older adults are often overlooked for promotions, denied access to adequate healthcare, or excluded from conversations about societal progress. Worse, they internalise these stereotypes, limiting their aspirations and self-worth.

Malaysia, like many countries, is heading toward becoming an ageing nation. By 2030, 15 per cent of our population will be 60 years or older.

Yet, our social narratives and policies haven’t caught up. We still prioritise younger demographics in employment policies and urban design, overlooking the wisdom, experience, and potential of our older citizens.

Reframing the narrative

To tackle ageism, we must first confront its roots: the stereotypes we’ve normalised.

Contrary to popular belief, older adults are not a monolithic group bound by frailty or resistance to change. Many are vibrant contributors to their communities, adaptable learners, and sources of immense cultural wealth.

Consider the Japanese concept of ikigai, or a sense of purpose, which remains central to the lives of many older adults in Japan.

In Okinawa, known for its high population of centenarians, older individuals actively engage in farming, mentoring younger generations, and participating in communal activities. Their contribution is seen not as an exception but as a norm.

Closer to home, we can draw inspiration from the untold stories of Malaysian seniors. Take the example of pakcik and makcik entrepreneurs who run successful food stalls, offering recipes perfected over decades.

Or retired teachers who dedicate their time to tutoring underprivileged students. These individuals shatter the myth that older adults are passive dependents; they are, in fact, the backbone of many community initiatives.

While changing perceptions is critical, we cannot ignore the structural changes needed to address ageism.

Malaysia’s Senior Citizen Bill, currently under discussion, holds promise as a framework to safeguard the rights and dignity of older adults. However, it must go beyond mere rhetoric and focus on actionable measures.

Employment policies, for instance, need to actively combat age-based discrimination.

Companies can create mentorship programs that pair older and younger employees, fostering mutual respect and knowledge sharing.

Healthcare systems must adopt geriatric-friendly approaches, ensuring older patients feel heard and respected.

Additionally, urban planning can be more inclusive by designing public spaces that cater to the mobility needs of seniors. These are not just policy choices but statements about the kind of society we aspire to be.

Bridging the divides

A significant challenge in combating ageism is the disconnect between generations. Younger individuals often see the older adult as “others,” a perception fuelled by media portrayals and a lack of intergenerational interaction.

This gap can be bridged through intergenerational programs. Schools, for example, could invite seniors to share life stories and cultural traditions, fostering mutual understanding and respect.

Similarly, community centres can host skill-sharing sessions where older adults teach traditional crafts or culinary techniques.

As someone who spends a lot of time engaging with younger minds, I can testify to their potential for empathy and change when given the opportunity.

My perspectives shift when I hear first-hand about the resilience and resourcefulness of older generations.

Ultimately, combating ageism requires a collective effort. It starts with unlearning — questioning the biases we hold and challenging the stereotypes we encounter.

It extends to our institutions, which must prioritise inclusivity and equity in their policies.

Each of us can play a part. Let’s start by listening to the voices of our seniors.

Ask about their experiences, their dreams, and the challenges they face. Advocate for their rights in conversations, both personal and public.

As we move toward becoming an ageing nation, we must recognise that age is not a limitation but a continuum of life experiences.

By valuing and uplifting our older adults, we don’t just do right by them but we also enrich our society as a whole.

The future of Malaysia isn’t just in the hands of its youth. It’s a shared journey, one where every generation has a role to play.

And it’s high time we acknowledge the enduring contributions of those who have paved the way before us.

Let’s break the age barrier and build a society that sees people, not stereotypes.

* Dr Siti Munirah Mohd Faizal Lim is a senior lecturer at the Department of Social Administration and Justice, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Universiti Malaya.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.