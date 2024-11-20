NOV 20 — Every year, World Children’s Day reminds us of the importance of ensuring every child’s right to a bright future.

For millions of undocumented children worldwide, a seemingly simple task like proving their age becomes a significant barrier to education, healthcare, and welfare.

One simple solution lies in their teeth. A child’s teeth can tell us a lot more than how well they brush!

Forensic dentists have long used tooth development as a reliable way to estimate a child’s age.

Dental age estimation is the preferable method to determine age when there are no official records, like a birth certificate, to verify a child’s date of birth.

How teeth can reveal age?

Teeth are like nature’s timekeepers. From baby teeth that begin to emerge around six months old to the transition to permanent teeth during adolescence, a child’s dental development follows a predictable timeline.

For example, the eruption of the first permanent tooth (first molar) for most children is around the age of five to six years old, and usually all permanent teeth except for the wisdom teeth will be fully formed by the age of 16 to 17 years old.

The timing of the tooth developmental process as a whole is fairly consistent, making it a reliable indicator of a child’s age.

Forensic dentists examine a child’s teeth development by assessing a dental X-ray, and based on established scientific data. Using this method, the child’s age can be estimated with a high accuracy.

For many children, especially those without official documentation, estimating their age is a crucial step in giving them a formal identity.

Without an identity, a child may face numerous challenges, such as being unable to enrol in school, access healthcare, or receive government support.

Once a child’s age is determined, they can be placed in the appropriate grade at school. Education is the foundation of a better future, and having an accurate age helps ensure the child receives the right level of instruction.

In addition, many medical treatments and vaccinations depend on a child’s age. Knowing their age helps doctors provide age-appropriate care, ensuring the child grows up healthy.

In many countries, children without documentation are at risk of exploitation or neglect.

A formal identity safeguards their rights, giving them access to programs like free meals, housing, or even legal protection against child labour.

An established identity is a foundation for a child’s future. It allows them to obtain legal documents such as national ID, passports, or driver’s licenses, enabling them to work, vote, and fully participate in society as adults.

A gateway to change

For children in vulnerable situations — whether they are refugees, orphans, or those displaced by conflict — dental age estimation can serve as a crucial lifeline.

These children often lack the most basic documentation, such as birth certificates, leaving them without a legal identity. Without an identity, they exist in the shadows of society, unable to access fundamental rights like education, healthcare, and legal protections.

Tooth development-based age estimation offers a solution that is non-invasive, reliable, and applicable across diverse populations.

Unlike some methods that require expensive equipment or invasive procedures, dental X-rays provide a straightforward and scientifically validated means of determining age.

This makes it an ideal tool for use in resource-limited settings or emergency situations where quick and accurate age determination is needed.

The impact of providing a formal identity cannot be overstated. A documented age enables children to enrol in schools, receive vaccinations, and access government welfare programs, breaking the cycle of poverty and vulnerability.

Moreover, having an identity reduces their risk of exploitation, whether as victims of human trafficking, child labour, or other forms of abuse.

For refugee children, it can even mean the difference between being accepted into a safe host country or being turned away at the border.

Age estimation is not just a scientific process — it’s an act of compassion and empowerment. It provides these children with a sense of belonging and the foundation to build their future.

For many, it is the first step towards reclaiming their rights and dignity in a world that might otherwise overlook them.

This World Children’s Day, let us commit to transforming awareness into meaningful action.

Undocumented children are among the most vulnerable members of society, often left without access to the basic rights and opportunities that many of us take for granted.

Dental age estimation offers a powerful yet underutilised tool to help bridge this gap by providing these children with a formal identity.

Governments, non-governmental organizations, and community leaders have a critical role to play.

Policies should integrate dental age estimation as a reliable method for age determination, especially for children without birth certificates.

Healthcare providers and forensic experts can collaborate to make this service more widely available and accessible.

As individuals, we can support organisations that champion the rights of undocumented children by volunteering, donating, or simply raising awareness about the importance of identity.

Together, we can ensure that every child has access to education, healthcare, and protection — fundamental rights that enable them to dream and achieve.

A world where no child is invisible is not just a dream — it’s a possibility within our grasp.

By acting today, we can give every child the chance to thrive, ensuring that their smiles light up not only their future but also the world we share.

* Dr Rabi’ah Al-Adawiyah Rahmat and Prof Dr Norliza Ibrahim are dental specialists and lecturers at the Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.