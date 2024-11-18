NOVEMBER 18 — The effective management of the country’s waste is pivotal to our sustainability agenda. Wastes from households and businesses need proper management to minimise their negative environmental impact. Good governance is key. If there is no proper management of the wastes, it is not just the environment that is at risk. Public health can also be compromised. Some wastes contain hazardous ingredients that can threaten human health. They have to be adequately treated to reduce their threats. There are various treatment technologies suitable. But the most challenging part is to get industries to invest in such systems. Enforcing compliance with the regulatory standards is also equally challenging. Studies have shown that it is best to equip enforcement personnel with the capacity to also provide advice.

Strengthening waste treatment governance in Malaysia is crucial to address issues related to waste management. There have been many reported cases of poor enforcement of environmental standards, including claims of little napoleons. Even the conduct of EIA, Environmental Impact Assessment, has come under much criticism. There are strategies that could help improve the waste treatment governance framework. Enforcing existing regulations is one. Malaysia has various waste management regulations, including the Environmental Quality Act (EQA) and the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act. Strengthening enforcement through penalties is essential. There must be incentives as well. We must also be wary of potential abuse in enforcement. We need to implement better monitoring systems to track waste disposal practices at industrial, commercial, and household levels. Digital platforms could help monitor compliance more effectively.

It has been widely suggested that we need to incorporate a circular economy approach where waste is treated as a resource. Many have called to shift the perception of waste from a burden to a resource by promoting recycling, reuse, and recovery. Strengthening policies that encourage companies to adopt eco-design and reduce waste in the production cycle could drive this shift. Implementing stronger Extended Producer Responsibility, EPR, policies has been suggested. This is to ensure that manufacturers are responsible for the end-of-life disposal of their products, encouraging sustainable design and waste minimisation. Public-private partnerships must be strengthened. Encourage public-private partnerships to invest in state-of-the-art waste treatment facilities, including recycling plants, composting centres, and waste-to-energy plants. Pursue collaborative governance. Engage both public agencies and private companies in developing sustainable waste management solutions. This could be incentivised through tax rebates or subsidies for environmentally friendly waste treatment technologies.

It is important to educate the public on the importance of proper waste segregation, recycling, and composting. Engage community leaders, local governments, and schools to raise awareness on waste management issues. Incentives, such as rewards for recycling or tax reductions for green practices, could be effective in encouraging household participation in proper waste disposal and treatment practices. Implement decentralised waste treatment systems for rural or island communities, as seen in parts of Malaysia like Langkawi. This can reduce transportation costs and improve local ownership of waste management processes. Different areas, including urban, rural, and island settings, face unique challenges. Developing region-specific waste management plans, such as community composting or waste-to-energy in rural areas, could strengthen the overall system.

Strengthen the standards for recyclables and ensure clear guidelines for separation, collection, and treatment. Provide tax breaks, subsidies, or grants to companies that focus on recycling and waste treatment technologies, encouraging innovation and expansion in this sector. Use IoT and smart city technologies to track waste collection, disposal patterns, and treatment processes. Sensors in trash bins, GPS tracking for waste collection trucks, and data analytics for waste patterns can optimise waste management. Encourage research and development of advanced waste treatment technologies like anaerobic digestion, pyrolysis, and plasma gasification to handle different types of waste more efficiently.

Promote waste-to-energy plants as a means of reducing landfill reliance while generating renewable energy, especially for non-recyclable waste. Use economic tools such as waste disposal fees, carbon pricing, and landfill taxes to encourage waste reduction and proper disposal. Strengthening governance in waste treatment requires a combination of policy, community engagement, technological innovation, and economic incentives. Coordination between government, private sector, and communities is essential for long-term sustainability. Collaboration between enforcement and industry must be given top priority.

* The author is an Associate Fellow at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies (UAC), Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.