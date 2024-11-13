NOVEMBER 13 — Climate change is impacting us more rapidly and more severely than expected. It has become apparent that due to extreme dry and wet spells in Malaysia, the risk of climate change-related disasters in Kuala Lumpur has increased significantly. The Malaysian National Water Research Institute (NAHRIM) estimates that from the 1970s to 2007, the intensity of rainfall duration increased by approximately 30per cent, while sea levels rose between 2.7 to 7.0 mm per annum from 1993 to 2010. At the same time, the incidence of droughts has increased.

The frequency and magnitude of climate change-related hazards such as droughts, wildfires, flash floods, and landslides have left the city and its residents vulnerable to further shocks and stresses. Recent incidents, including falling trees and sinkholes, are likely exacerbated by waterlogging and inadequate infrastructure monitoring and maintenance. To prevent unnecessary damage in the future and build a more resilient Kuala Lumpur, we need a well-structured Climate Adaptation Strategy.

First, we must assess Kuala Lumpur’s vulnerability to extreme weather events, including precipitation, waterlogging, geohazards, heat, drought and flooding caused by both natural and human activities. Engaging in risk dialogues with all relevant stakeholders — including city government agencies, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), the Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG), and utility providers — is crucial to reduce such vulnerabilities. This collaboration will help formulate strategies for implementing a spatial adaptation plan and investment agenda for city’s infrastructure.

According to the author, the frequency and magnitude of climate change-related hazards such as droughts, wildfires, flash floods, and landslides have left the city and its residents vulnerable to further shocks and stresses. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The strategy should not rest solely on the shoulders of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), it should be a collective plan, all aimed at making Kuala Lumpur climate-proof and water-resilient. The strategy will also intensify and accelerate efforts to combat heat stress, drought and the impact of urban flooding.

The spatial adaptation plan must also be integrated in the management, maintenance and monitoring of the city’s environment and its utilities. Regular and systematic monitoring of the risk such as waterlogging and land integrity can mitigate the landslides and sinkhole. This can be pursued through effective legislation, visions, monitoring plans and standards. It is important to recognise that given the rapid changes in our climate, the risk assessments and the Climate Adaptation Strategy of the city must be reviewed and updated regularly.

While climate adaptation planning can mitigate and reduce risks, it cannot entirely prevent damage caused by extreme weather events. Therefore, authorities must also prioritise preparedness for calamities and hazards. Special attention should be given to emergency provisions and the rapid restoration of vital and vulnerable infrastructure.

To be climate-ready and build a resilient Kuala Lumpur, it is necessary to identify vulnerabilities, anticipate future challenges, and develop smart strategies and plans to mitigate climate-related risks. Everyone has a role to play — not just the local authority, but also utility providers, city government agencies, private companies, business associations, and the residents of Kuala Lumpur.

* Dr Camelia May Li Kusumo is an Associate Professor at the School of Architecture, Building and Design, Taylor’s University. She specialises in sustainable urban design and urban heritage. She leads the Affordable and Liveable Asian Cities research group. Dr Camelia also serves on the editorial boards of the ‘Journal of Advances in Civil Engineering and Sustainable Architecture’ and the ‘Al-Quds Journal for Academic Research — Humanities and Social Sciences’.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.