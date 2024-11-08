NOVEMBER 8 — Cities are complex entities, more than just concrete and steel. They are places where people forge connections, cultivate identities, and envision their futures. Yet, as urbanisation accelerates, cities face mounting challenges, from climate impacts to issues of social equity. Tackling these requires visionary leadership, collaborative efforts, and solutions that make urban environments not just liveable but also lovable.

At a recent Think City lecture, held in conjunction with our 15th anniversary, Dato’ Seri TPr. Dr. Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Mayor of Kuala Lumpur, shared insights that underscore these very needs. Her talk, titled “Creative Solutions Today for a Liveable Tomorrow”, resonated as a call to action for sustainable urban transformation. The principles she outlined are rooted in the KL 2040 Structure Plan, which champions transparency, accountability, and public trust — values essential to any thriving urban landscape and ones that align closely with Think City’s mission.

Central to the Mayor’s address was climate resilience — a critical theme in urban development. Cities today are at a crossroads: they generate 80 per cent of global GDP while contributing roughly 70 per cent of carbon emissions. The paradox is stark, yet the potential to reverse this is immense. With initiatives like Malaysia’s first urban nature-based climate adaptation programme in Penang, we are demonstrating how green infrastructure can reduce urban heat, promote biodiversity, and improve overall quality of life. It is a commitment to environmental stewardship that demonstrates how local actions can set a precedent for global change.

Cities are places where people forge connections, cultivate identities, and envision their futures. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Equally important was her emphasis on social equity and inclusion. Our Kita-untuk-Kita (K2K) programme exemplifies this, empowering communities through community-led projects, public housing support, and accessible green spaces. As Dato’ Seri Tpr. Dr. Maimunah noted, prioritising vulnerable groups is not just an ideal but an imperative for cities that aspire to inclusivity. For Think City, this is about ensuring that growth benefits all, fostering a sense of pride and belonging in each neighbourhood we serve.

Reflecting on her message, it is clear that the work we are doing is part of a broader movement. Think City’s role is to support this vision in Malaysia, a vision closely tied to the themes of the current World Urban Forum in Cairo which emphasises the importance of inclusive, sustainable, and resilient cities,

In these 15 years, Think City’s journey has been about catalysing a movement, one built on collaborative urban solutions, cultural-based economic development, community and environmental resilience. Working alongside inspiring changemakers and leaders like the Mayor, we look forward to continuing this work, bringing Malaysian cities to the forefront of sustainable urban transformation.

With a shared commitment, we can shape cities across Malaysia and beyond that are not only functional but deeply cherished places where resilience, inclusivity, and hope to form the foundation of a sustainable, vibrant future.

*Datuk Hamdan Abdul Majeed is the managing director of Think City.

** This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.