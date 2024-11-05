NOVEMBER 5 — Polar ice caps are as far away from equatorial Malaysia as they can get.

But the interconnectedness of the Earth’s climate system means that changes in one region can have far-reaching consequences in others.

As the Earth’s climate warms, sea level rise is projected to increase significantly in coming decades.

By the mid-2090s the sea level could be 25.6cm higher than it is today.

Countries on the equator are especially vulnerable. The ocean expands due to the increased temperature of the water and this is more pronounced in warmer equatorial waters.

Malaysia sits on the equator and has low-lying coastal areas. This makes it and other countries in South-east Asia more susceptible to flooding as sea levels rise.

Even small increases in sea level can have significant impacts on coastal communities and infrastructure.

Malaysia’s coastal regions are home to diverse and fragile ecosystems, such as mangroves, coral reefs and estuaries. These environments are not only valuable for their biodiversity but also provide coastal protection, carbon sequestration and livelihood opportunities for local communities.

However, the projected rise in sea levels, coupled with the increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, poses a significant threat.

Malaysian Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said earlier this year: “It is expected that with the rise in sea levels, 111 towns and cities across the peninsula in Malaysia, particularly Penang, Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Melaka and Terengganu, will be affected.”

Malaysia’s urban areas — which are home to around 70 per cent of the population — such as Malacca, Penang, Johor and the capital Kuala Lumpur, frequently experience extreme storms with heavy rainfall that can cause flash flooding.

This study by the Monash Climate Change Communication Research Hub Malaysia node found 70 per cent of Malaysians have experienced floods.

In Sabah and Sarawak, sea level rise has a huge impact on local communities. Research suggests that the coastal communities in Sabah lack the know-how to manage the use of their coastal resources sustainably. This implies that formulating adaptation strategies requires attention in this region.

Prolonged flooding and loss of land in coastal areas may force people to relocate. This migration could strain city resources and increase demand for housing, jobs and services.

Farmers and fisherfolk displaced by rising seas or reduced yields may migrate to cities in search of work, which can lead to overcrowded urban areas and related socioeconomic challenges.

By the mid-2090s the sea level could be 25.6 cm higher than it is today due to climate change. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Malaysia has started taking steps to understand and address the effects of sea level rise. A systematic review of the impacts of climate change on human health in Malaysia shows that communities in coastal areas are highly vulnerable.

Shoreline erosion, limited income, weak housing structures and lack of financial capital made living conditions for Indigenous groups challenging. While more research is desperately needed on the impact of sea level rise in Malaysia, we know there are several strategies applicable to Malaysia in the advent of further sea level rise.

Restoring mangrove habitats because they act as natural barriers to coastal erosion is one measure to mitigate sea level rise. Others might include coastal zone management plans to improve resilience by building communities further inland and on higher ground.

Infrastructure development planning might include building and upgrading coastal defences such as seawalls.

The Malaysian government is seeking public consultation on a draft new climate change bill, which aims to establish a comprehensive legal framework for addressing the country’s climate challenges.

This legislation aims to mitigate the effects of climate change, including the impacts of sea level rise, by promoting sustainable development, enhancing climate change adaptation and fostering collaborative efforts between the government, private sector and civil society.

The new bill can play a crucial role in addressing the challenges posed by sea level rise. By setting ambitious goals to achieve target greenhouse gas emissions reduction, it can contribute to slowing down global warming and the rate of sea level rise.

Additionally, the bill can also allocate funds for climate adaptation measures including building sea walls, constructing new and improving existing drainage systems and relocating vulnerable communities. Under the recently announced 2024 Budget,

RM7.1 billion has been allocated to the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry, which is an increase from 2023.

Investing in research and innovation can also help Malaysia develop new technologies and strategies to adapt to the impact of sea level rise. By raising public awareness, the bill can encourage individuals and organisations to take action to reduce their carbon footprint and support climate action efforts. — 360info

* Dr Raksha Pandya-Wood is a postdoctoral fellow and project manager at the Monash Climate Change Communication Research Hub (MCCCRH), Monash University Malaysia. Raksha brings expertise from the social science and global health disciplines to climate change. She specialises in community engagement.

* Dr Azliyana Azhari is a postdoctoral research fellow in climate change communication at the MCCCRH, Monash University Malaysia. Her expertise is within the climate-related atmospheric hazards and emission management and her current research is centred on communicating the impacts of climate change and promoting the importance of climate action.

** This is the personal opinion of the writers or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.