Jalan Tuaran Bypass — Screen capture from Google Maps

NOV 1 — The Tuaran Bypass and Sulaman KKIP Road Network are crucial in linking Kota Kinabalu’s city centre and main routes with surrounding neighbourhoods, acting as essential transportation hubs for both commuters and workers. However, increasing congestion on these roads has become a serious concern, leading to frustration and extended travel times. To better understand the traffic conditions and user experiences, a recent survey was conducted by a senior lecturer in logistics and supply chain management at the Polytechnic Kota Kinabalu. The survey, distributed via Google Forms on various social media platforms, gathered responses from 1,483 participants. This article explores the survey’s findings and sheds light on road users’ perspectives regarding traffic on these major routes.

Among survey participants, the public sector made up the largest occupational group with 846 respondents, followed by 371 from the private sector. There were also 103 self-employed respondents, 44 retirees, and smaller groups of students, part-timers, and rideshare drivers (such as Grab and Maxim). A majority worked in Kota Kinabalu City (513 respondents), followed by 403 in Sepanggar, with other significant numbers in Likas, Inanam, and Tuaran. Monthly vehicle expenses were also recorded, with 432 respondents spending between RM201 and RM300, 469 spending RM301 to RM400, 265 spending RM401 to RM500, and 197 spending over RM501. Only 120 respondents reported spending under RM200 monthly on their vehicles.

The survey revealed that 1,342 out of 1,483 respondents encounter traffic daily on their commute, highlighting a strong need for improved traffic management and infrastructure. A minority reported less frequent traffic congestion, with 111 experiencing it a few times per week and 24 a few times per month, while only six respondents claimed they never faced congestion. These daily bottlenecks not only affect individual productivity and well-being but also carry economic and environmental consequences.

Regarding peak-hour congestion, most traffic occurs during the morning and evening, likely due to work-related travel. A notable 473 respondents experienced congestion “all day,” pointing to persistent issues likely influenced by factors like road design, limited public transportation, and area population growth. The survey identified the Sulaman > KKIP Sepanggar > UMS route as the most congested during peak hours, with 576 reported incidents, followed by 376 incidents on the 3/A1/AH150 (Jalan Tuaran Bypass) route.

On the time spent in traffic, the findings were concerning: 327 respondents reported being delayed for over 1 hour and 30 minutes on their commute to work, and 313 reported delays of 46 minutes to 1 hour. Evening commutes showed similar results, with 344 respondents taking over 1 hour and 30 minutes to get home, and 297 taking 46 minutes to 1 hour. Long commutes can lead to increased stress, lower productivity, and a greater risk of accidents, underscoring the urgent need for effective traffic solutions to reduce delays and improve well-being.

The data indicates a significant traffic congestion problem on the Tuaran Bypass and Sulaman KKIP Road Network, primarily due to high vehicle volumes, limited road capacity, and a lack of alternative routes. Limited public transportation also forces more individuals to rely on private vehicles, worsening congestion. The government should consider targeted investments in road infrastructure and public transportation to alleviate congestion, reduce commute times, and improve quality of life. Such investments could not only relieve traffic but also foster a more business-friendly environment, creating more employment opportunities for locals.

To address these challenges, we must look beyond traditional solutions. The Sabah government and local authorities should consider developing smart, integrated traffic monitoring and forecasting systems, leveraging technologies such as AI to predict congestion patterns. Additionally, community- led initiatives to promote carpooling and flexible working hours could help reduce peak-hour strain. Kota Kinabalu can create a more sustainable and efficient traffic ecosystem for all its residents, if only innovative and multi-pronged approaches are to be deployed.

* The author is from the Department of Commerce, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Polytechnic Kota Kinabalu.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.