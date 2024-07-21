JULY 21 — Oral Longevity and Denture Improvement in Elderly, also known as O.L.D.I.E, is a project recently conducted at Pondok Pengajian Yayasan Al-Muhammadiah (YAM) in Kuala Selangor by a group of enthusiastic Year 4 dental students from the Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya, guided by their advisor.

This project aims to empower the elderly to take better care of their oral health, ensuring they can enjoy life to the fullest — smiling, socialising, and staying active in their communities.

Malaysia is seeing a demographic shift, with more of its population entering their golden years. The Department of Statistics Malaysia predicts a significant increase in citizens aged 65 and above by 2040.

With the average life expectancy around 75 years, it’s crucial to address the oral health needs of our elderly to help them maintain a good quality of life.

Residents at YAM had voiced concerns about their oral health. One resident said, “I struggle with speech and find it challenging to participate in religious activities like reciting the Quran due to my oral health issues.”

O.L.D.I.E was designed to tackle these problems head-on. The initiative focused on improving denture hygiene and overall oral care, providing the elderly with the knowledge and skills they need.

To help with their diet, they collaborated with dietetic students from Universiti Teknologi Mara to provide dietary advice, focusing on reducing sugar consumption.

To provide a supportive environment and ensure the sustainability of the project, we supplied residents with toothbrushes and toothpaste, along with specially prepared denture hygiene kits to help them perform proper oral and denture hygiene habits.

This was made possible with the assistance of our industry partners, Colgate, Systema, and Haleon. Another resident shared, “The denture kit helps me a lot in maintaining proper denture hygiene as it is really convenient to bring it everywhere I go. This denture hygiene kit is not available in the market, and I am really grateful that I got this from the O.L.D.I.E project.”

The response was overwhelmingly positive. The residents appreciated the hands-on approach and felt more confident in their oral health care.

The success of O.L.D.I.E has sparked recommendations to extend this initiative to other elderly populations, turning the participants into ambassadors of change for their peers.

What truly sets O.L.D.I.E apart is its innovative use of augmented reality (AR). With the help of a lecturer from the Faculty of Computer Science & Information Technology at Universiti Malaya, the students created an engaging AR educational tool that offers a 3D demonstration of denture care.

This tech-savvy and inclusive approach not only makes learning fun but also ensures that both the young and elderly can enjoy interactive learning.

The elderly, regardless of their technological proficiency, can easily grasp and retain important information. AR offers numerous benefits, from promoting a healthy lifestyle to maintaining social contact and supporting everyday tasks.

Despite being dental students, the team didn’t shy away from the challenge of incorporating AR into their project. The result? An interactive platform that transforms the way the elderly learn about and manage their oral health. It’s like having a personal dental assistant available at any time.

O.L.D.I.E is more than just a health project — it’s a movement towards a better quality of life for our ageing population.

By empowering the elderly with the right tools and knowledge, this initiative helps them take control of their health and well-being, ensuring they stay vibrant and active members of the community.

The project is a shining example of how innovation and compassion can come together to make a real difference. As Malaysia’s population continues to age, initiatives like O.L.D.I.E pave the way for a healthier, happier future for our elderly citizens. Here’s to more youthful smiles and confident conversations!

* Dr Ainol Haniza Kherul Anuwar, Department of Community Oral Health and Clinical Prevention, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.