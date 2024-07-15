JULY 15 — My youngest son was born in 2013, placing him firmly within the emerging cohort known as Gen Alpha. This generation, often defined as those born from the early 2010s to the mid-2020s, is set to be the most technologically immersed group we’ve seen yet. Growing up with smartphones, tablets, and AI from birth, they are digitally native, highly connected, and often described as the most materially endowed generation.

Gen Alpha is poised to experience the world in ways previous generations could only imagine. With technology at their fingertips, they have access to an unprecedented amount of information and resources. They’re expected to be more educated and comfortable with diversity, and they’re likely to be the most entrepreneurial and innovative. However, with these attributes come unique challenges. One of my primary concerns for this generation, including my son, is the overwhelming number of choices they will face.

While having options can be empowering, it can also be paralysing. The sheer volume of possibilities might make it difficult for them to commit to a single path, always wondering if there might be a better option just around the corner. This constant search for the “best” can lead to decision paralysis, where the fear of making the wrong choice prevents them from making any choice at all.

Gen Alpha has a world of opportunities at their feet. But with those opportunities come challenges that require a proactive mindset. Line up your stars, not by waiting for them to align, but by positioning yourself to see them in the right direction, says the author. — Picture from Robert Collins/Unsplash

The rapidly changing landscape will also mean that what is relevant today might be gone tomorrow. In such a fluid environment, waiting for the perfect moment or the perfect alignment of circumstances can be a recipe for a lifelong of missed opportunities. And this brings me to a critical piece of advice for the younger generation:

Don’t wait for the stars to align to give you “that” signal to start.

Too often, we hear about people waiting for the perfect time to start a project, launch a business, or pursue a passion. But in reality, waiting for the perfect moment often means waiting forever. Instead, I encourage my son and his peers to simply seize opportunities as they come and make the most out of them.

The Japanese concept of “ikigai” comes to mind here, again, as always. Ikigai, often translated as “reason for being,” is about finding purpose of, and meaning in, life. It’s the sweet spot where what you love, what you are good at, what the world needs, and what you can be paid for, intersect. Finding one’s ikigai is not about waiting for it to present itself; it’s about actively seeking it out and nurturing it.

In practical terms, this means trying out different things, even if they seem daunting or outside of one’s comfort zone. It means taking risks and being willing to fail and learn from those failures.

If you’re interested in technology, start learning to code now, not when you think you’re ready. If you’re passionate about the environment, get involved in local sustainability projects today, not when you feel like you have enough knowledge. The key is to start where you are, with what you have, and build from there.

And it’s also crucial to remember that it’s okay to change course. The path to finding your ikigai is never a straight line. It’s perfectly fine to start with one interest and shift to another as you grow and learn more about yourself and the world. The important thing is to keep moving forward, learning, and adapting with the available resources.

The world Gen Alpha is growing up in is vastly different from the one I knew as a child. But the core principles of success and fulfilment thankfully remained the same. It’s about hard work, perseverance, and a willingness to take risks and embrace change. By instilling these values in our children, we can help them manoeuvre the complexities of modern life and find their own unique paths to happiness and success.

In conclusion, Gen Alpha has a world of opportunities at their feet. But with those opportunities come challenges that require a proactive mindset. Line up your stars, not by waiting for them to align, but by positioning yourself to see them in the right direction. This way, you’ll be prepared to traverse the ever-changing landscape and find your own ikigai, your reason for being.

So, ready to line up your stars yet, kids?

* The author is an associate professor of biomedical engineering, and former Director of Corporate Communications Centre, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.