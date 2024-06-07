JUNE 7 — TindakMalaysia Network Services PLT (also known as “Tindak Malaysia”) calls upon the Malaysian Government and Election Commission (EC) of Malaysia to consider the fresh amendments proposed by Tindak Malaysia pertaining to the registration of electors.

As electoral roll is the foundation of electoral enfranchisement in the country, it is of utmost importance that Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations (in short ROE) to be amended to ensure electoral integrity and inclusive of Malaysian adult population.

When Undi18 and AVR were gazetted in late 2021, the Registration of Electors (ROE) was amended significantly to reflect the new system of electoral roll updates (from quarterly to monthly). — Picture by Hari Anggara

Through Projek Beres, Tindak Malaysia has produced documentation to amend the then ROE of 2002, which was prior to the introduction of Undi 18 and Automatic Voter Registration



(AVR).

Our then amended proposal was submitted to the Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC), Electoral Reform Committee (ERC), EC and Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Election and Institutional Reforms from 2018 to 2023.

To the credit of EC, it has introduced and maintain progressive policies/conventions such as prioritising voters from disability background (OKU) to be channelled to the first or most conveniently located voting channel for polling day purposes since 2019 and this is similarly applied to elderly voters over the decades.

Moreover, EC has also increased much needed measures of being vigilant of any suspicious movements, and it has made display of draft supplementary rolls through online methods due to the Covid pandemic.

As a result of the aforementioned changes, Tindak Malaysia has carried out adequate research with consultation of volunteers within the Tindak Malaysia movement on the type of amendments necessary and required for the ROE in 2024. The major highlights of our proposed amendments are:

1) Categorise special class of Absent Voters to consider the voters of Sabah, Sarawak, Federal Territory of Labuan, and Peninsular Malaysia, who reside outstation (within Malaysia) as postal voters.

2) Formalize the EC’s policy of channelling OKU and elderly voters to the easiest voting channel as sub regulations.

3) Codify the requirements for display of draft supplementary rolls via online methods in order for voters of a constituency to easily query or raise objections to the entrance of voters in a conducive and transparent manner.

Our updated proposal on ROE still retains parts of our previous findings such as proper validation requirements, penalties on any infarctions caused by officers of EC on the electoral roll and ensuring the purchase of electoral roll is priced reasonably.

The current ROE proposal (in Bahasa Malaysia) can be accessed via this website — https://www.tindakmalaysia.org/partners/beres (Under Special Update (for Registration of Electors (ROE)).

This proposal has been submitted to the EC and Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Human Rights, Election, and Institutional Reforms. Tindak Malaysia is also updating other relevant electoral law proposals to reflect the current times.

We call upon EC and the Malaysian Government to thoroughly study and consider our proposal to start on a new round of amendments to better address the current challenges faced by the electoral system in our country.

As electoral rolls constitute a major foundation for free and fair elections and considering by- elections are potentially more common due to the implication of anti-hopping law, it is crucial that the laws governing electoral roll management allows the preservation of electoral integrity and inclusivity.

