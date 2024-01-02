JANUARY 2 ― Recently, there was a viral video where a woman found her car scratched after refusing to pay RM15 to parking touts in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur. I am familiar with the area as I frequent there regularly for work.

Sometimes, I am left with no choice but to pay the touts, who act like "mafia" for the area. The way they talk and threaten drivers who do not pay up, show that they have been operating there with impunity for some time already.

While I was disheartened that another lady driver found her car scratched, I was also relieved that after the video went viral, many Malaysians were outraged at the incident.

The writer hopes DBKL will remain vigilant against those who act like gangsters such as parking touts. — Picture by Devan Manuel

Advertisement

This includes newly-minted Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Dr Zaliha Mustafa who swiftly instructed the KL City Hall (DBKL) to step up surveillance in the vicinity.

And guess what? When I visited the area recently, I did not find a single tout anymore! Well done, DBKL and Dr Zaliha.

Now that Federal Territories affairs come under the purview of a specific Minister (as opposed to being under the Prime Minister before this), I am hopeful that more attention will be given to the everyday plight of city folks, such as insufficient parking. Based on Dr Zaliha's track record, she is someone who has no problems rolling up her sleeves and getting her hands dirty to get things done.

Advertisement

The challenge now is for DBKL to ensure that the touts do not return after this. In this respect, I hope DBKL will remain vigilant against those who act like gangsters such as parking touts. DBKL's role is to protect the welfare of city dwellers, not the interests of parking touts.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.