For the sake of rule of law and disaster preparedness — Hafiz Hassan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

DEC 20 — The heavy downpours that lasted over 24 hours that began late Friday (December 17) night was equal to the average rainfall for a month, which was a one in 100-year weather event.

So said Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang.

But the last time an incident like this happened was not 100 years ago, but merely four years ago.

As a matter of fact, some of the worst floods to hit the country happened only in the last two decades, namely in 2006, 2007, 2010, 2014 and 2017. (see Malaysia: Disaster Management Reference Handbook, CFE-DM, 2019).

The flood of 2017 took place early in that year. Seasonal heavy rains beginning January 23, 2017 caused flooding in six states (Johor, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Selangor and Sabah). The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the army, the police and other local government agencies were deployed to conduct evacuations, established emergency shelters and evacuation centres, and provided disaster relief.

The Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue (SMART) Team was also rushed to the affected areas to carry out Search and Rescue (SAR) operations. The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) emergency response capacity was not spared either to conduct water search and rescue, welfare services, and health and disaster relief.

Later in the year, in November 2017, hours of torrential rain caused flash flooding in Penang which killed at least seven people. The military forces were deployed to assist in the rescue of thousands who were displaced. Nearly 80 per cent of the state was hit by typhoon-like winds and heavy rains — not unlike the ones that swept Selangor on Saturday.

More than 3,500 were evacuated in Penang. In neighbouring Kedah, more than 2,000 were forced to leave their homes.

Be that as it may, the authorities should have been trained in disaster response following the first Malaysian Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response Civil-Military course where the US Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM) provided training alongside Nadma, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, UN World Food Programme, Office of US Foreign Disaster Assistance, and Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management.

The event took place in Kuala Lumpur from April 17-19, 2019. Approximately 50 civilian and military disaster response stakeholders were in attendance to enhance their knowledge in disaster response and operationalize civil-military coordination at the national, regional and international levels, towards a common goal of disaster readiness and preparedness.

The CFE-DM publishes the Disaster Management Reference Handbook Series which is intended to provide decision makers, planners, responders and disaster management practitioners with an overview of the disaster management structure, policies, laws, and plans for each country covered in the series.

The Malaysia: Disaster Management Reference Handbook was published in June 2019, following the April 2019 Kuala Lumpur event, and offers a guide that brings together important information about disaster management and response in the country.

Floodwaters at Masjid Jamek Mosque in Kuala Lumpur amid incessant rain, December 19, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Despite that, the authorities were yet again unprepared for the Selangor flood on Saturday.

Effective response to disasters — natural or man-made — is a critical role of authorities, at every level. It requires planning, coordination and communication among authorities. The authorities’ unpreparedness undermines confidence in their ability to plan, prepare for, and respond to disasters.

Will the authorities continue to be unprepared for the next disaster? God forbid.

And God forbid that we will be unprepared for the next wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. I therefore share Lim Chee Han’s urge for the public “to look at the Act 342 amendments holistically, understand and support the need for the amendments.”

According to Lim, the government, Opposition lawmakers and civil society groups can still discuss the quantum for the maximum general and compound penalties, as well as other concerns.

To face the next impending wave of the pandemic, the government definitely needs the amendments by Monday, not next March. Let alone six months later.

I have said this in “Call to federal government and Opposition: Be responsible”.

For the sake of rule of law, and as Lim said, let’s ensure that Act 342 provides the necessary legal basis and proportionate penalties to deal with epidemics and pandemics.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.