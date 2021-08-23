New PM should ensure institutional reform — Kuala Lumpur and Chinese Assembly Hall

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 23 — The Kuala Lumpur and Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) would like to extend their congratulations to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on taking the highest position in the country.

The former vice president of Umno is sworn in as the 9th Prime Minister (PM) of Malaysia on August 23 at the Istana Negara.

After taking his oath of office, PM Ismail Sabri delivered his inaugural speech live on national broadcast. He essentially invited members of Opposition parties into national Covid-19 recovery programmes, such as the National Recovery Council and the Special Committee on Covid-19, and urged for cross-party cooperation to tackle the Covid-19 virus that’s plaguing the nation and worldwide.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob begins his official duty as the ninth prime minister of Malaysia at Perdana Putra, Putrajaya August 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

PM Ismail Sabri ended the speech by declaring “Keluarga Malaysia” (meaning “Malaysia, My Family). In announcing this slogan, he urges everyone, government and rakyat, to join him in healing from the devastating effects of this ongoing pandemic.

On the basis of his speech, KLSCAH would like to state the following imperatives for the PM during these strenuous times:

On inclusivity. No lasting political peace without inclusivity principle which must be premised on equal treatment of both government and opposition MPs and tolerance of government critics. PM Ismail Sabri’s administration should provide equal funding to all MPs, amend the Standing Orders to give precedent to motion of no-confidence and show respect for civil liberties. On policy-making. The policy-making processes must be revised to include more checks and balances, and with multiple entry points for governmental experts and stakeholders via Parliamentary Special Select Committees (PSSCs) and Federal-State Councils (FSCs). On the prosecution of corruption and government critics. Reforms for the following government agencies: Attorney General Chambers (AGC), Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Inland Revenue Board (IRB). This is to end selective prosecution and political witchhunts. On General Election (GE15). A pre-fixed election date for GE15 with a level playing field, Undi 18, automatic voter registration, extensive absentee voting facilities, free airtime on radio and national TV for all candidates.

KLSCAH hopes that PM Ismail Sabri will follow up on his promises within his inaugural speech, and is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian government in assisting the nation further in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.