APRIL 19 — Few would disagree that technology will change education.

To cope with this change, we must first understand it, and then, reimagine the very foundation of learning.

The initial reaction to AI in education has been fear — a fear for academic integrity. We see AI as a tool that can devalue a university degree.

But to frame this shift as a battle against dishonesty is to miss the forest for the trees. AI is not the disease; it is a symptom of a much deeper ailment in a system that has, for centuries, prioritised the regurgitation of information over the ability to think.

Digitalisation has already reshaped the classroom. Interactive whiteboards have replaced chalk, and online resources have supplemented textbooks.

Yet, these were largely enhancements to an existing structure. AI is different. It attacks the core premise of that structure: that knowledge resides within the individual and can be demonstrated through isolated output.

Now, a student has an instantaneous research assistant, a writing partner, and a tutor, all rolled into one. The student who uses it to bypass the work is cheating.

But the student who uses it to brainstorm ideas, to clarify a complex concept, is using a powerful new tool. The line is blurry, and policing it with plagiarism checkers is a losing battle.

We are trying to patch a leak in a dam with chewing gum while the water level rises around us.

The author argues that AI should not be treated as a threat to education but as a catalyst for transforming it, urging a shift from memorisation to critical thinking, from teaching to facilitation, and from product-based assessment to process-driven learning. — Unsplash pic

So, how do we cope? Not by clinging to the wreckage of the old world, but by building a new ship while at sea.

This requires a fundamental shift in three key areas: purpose, pedagogy, and assessment.

First, we must redefine the purpose of education. In a world where AI can answer any question, the premium can no longer be on knowing the answer.

The premium must be on asking the right questions. Education must pivot from being a repository of facts to a forge for uniquely human skills: critical thinking, creativity, ethical reasoning, emotional intelligence, and collaboration.

We must teach students not what to think, but how to think — and how to think alongside machines.

Second, pedagogy must evolve. The model, where a teacher disseminates information to passive recipients, is becoming obsolete.

The teacher must transform into a curator of knowledge and a facilitator of exploration. Classrooms should become workshops where students engage in project-based learning, tackle real-world problems, and learn to discern the AI’s output — fact-checking it, refining it, and understanding its biases.

We need to teach digital literacy not as a computer science elective, but as a core subject, just as fundamental as reading and writing.

Third, and most radically, we must rethink assessment. The five-paragraph essay, the timed exam, the book report — these are artefacts of a pre-digital age.

If AI can produce them, they are no longer valid measures of student learning.

Assessment must become process-oriented, not product-oriented. We should evaluate the student’s journey: the quality of their research questions, their iterative process of drafting and refining with AI assistance, their ability to synthesise information from multiple sources, and their final, uniquely human reflection on the work.

The portfolio, the presentation, and the debate will become far more valuable indicators of a student’s capability than a proctored exam.

What, then, will education look like in 10 or 20 years? Imagine a learning ecosystem where every student has an AI-powered tutor that adapts to their pace, learning style, and interests.

This tutor handles the foundational knowledge transfer, freeing up human teachers to focus on mentorship, inspiration, and complex social-emotional learning.

The rigid boundaries between subjects will blur, giving way to interdisciplinary studies that reflect the complex nature of the real world. The campus of the future will not disappear, but its purpose will change.

It will no longer be just a place to receive instruction, but a hub for human connection, a space for debate, for community, for the serendipitous encounters that spark innovation.

The physical and digital will blend into a hybrid reality, offering the best of both worlds.

The greatest threat AI poses to education is that we, the educators, parents, and policymakers, will use it as an excuse to avoid the hard work of change.

If we simply try to ban our way out of this, we will fail. We will produce graduates who are excellent at obeying outdated rules but ill-equipped for a world that demands they write new ones.

The future of education is not about fighting the machine. It is about leveraging the machine to elevate what is most beautifully, irreplaceably human in us all.

The clock is still ticking. The question is not whether we will change, but whether we will change wisely.

* Professor Datuk Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.