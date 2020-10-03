Hari ini dalam sejarah — Tan Siew Soo

OCTOBER 3 — On this day October 3, 1960, 60 years ago Malaysia’s (Malaya then) first-ever contribution to the UN Peacekeeping Operation, the Malayan Special Force (MSF) departed for the Congo.

Earlier on September 28, the wheeled element consisting of 18 Ferret armoured cars and all soft skinned vehicles and stores motored down to the Royal Malaysian Naval Base in Woodlands, Singapore awaiting the arrival of two US Navy Landing Ship Tank (LST).

When loading was completed, we departed Woodlands on the evening of October 2 for Port Swettenham (Klang).

The two LSTs arrived at Port Swettenham in the morning and berthed around 0800 hours (8am).

At the wharf, we joined the main contingent for the address by Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman.

The port scene was spectacular; packed with relatives, friends, well-wishers and others to send off this Special Force.

The full complement of 43 officers and 613 men paraded at the wharf, led by the Commanding Officer, Lt Col Ungku Nazaruddin Ungku Mohamed (Bruno).

One significant point the Prime Minister mentioned was : ”... while you are abroad, you will uphold the good name of the Federation of Malaya. I hope you will remember the Malay proverb, Biar puteh tulang, jangan puteh mata (better death than dishonour).”

This piece of advice was taken to heart by this first group of MSF. As soon as the speech was over, Single Pioneer and Twin Pioneer aircrafts of our young RMAF flew past in salutation.

The troops then boarded the two LSTs to begin a most memorable 28-day non-stop voyage to the Port of Matadi in the Congo.

* Lt Col Tan Siew Soo (rtd) served two tours in the UN Congo peacekeeping mission in 1962.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.