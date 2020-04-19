How can medical students respond to the Covid-19 pandemic? — Jemima Beng-Eng Hii, Sing-Qin Ting, Woon-Theng Heng, Yek-Ching Kong, Nirmala Bhoo Pathy, Rafdzah Ahmad Zaki

APRIL 19 — In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, many educational institutions worldwide have suspended physical classes to maintain social distancing. Many medical schools have also followed suit and temporarily stopped classes and clinical rotations for their medical students.

Several European governments have been seeking help from graduating medical students to join forces with their health care workers in the front-line. Italy, the European country that originally was the one hardest hit, but was surpassed by Spain, has fast-tracked at least 10,000 medical students to join their future colleagues in healthcare in combating the SARS CoV2. Turning our eyes to the US, which is now the epicentre of the pandemic, its government has come up with plans to integrate medical students into the health care system. A large number of medical schools such as the Harvard Medical School, New York University and Boston University have offered early graduation to their medical students in order to add more helping hands in their health care facilities. Nonetheless, this only applies to graduating medical students.

Medical students in their earlier years of studies from across the globe have come up with other ways to contribute to this fight against Covid-19. Student-led volunteer groups that include medical students have been assisting medical workers and community workers with tasks like childcare, collection of personal protective equipment (PPE), screening the homeless, and grocery shopping for health care workers and the elderly. Some medical students are also helping out with development of public service announcements related to Covid-19, so that more members of the public can understand the basic facts about the disease and its prevention and control.

In Malaysia, most tertiary institutions including medical schools have suspended physical classes since early March. At this point, it is expected that lessons will be resumed via online distant learning by the end of April. While exercising social distancing is already a helpful way to fight this pandemic, many Malaysian medical students may wish to play a more active role in facing this ordeal. Fortunately, initiation of movements by medical students or volunteer organisations grant them the chance to be actively involved in support groups aiming to lend a helping hand to the needy.

Students Against Covid-19, a public Facebook group, was formed by medical students to disseminate up-to-date and correct facts on Covid-19 (https://www.facebook.com/groups/2907316812645083). The group is described as “a collective group aimed to empower students with facts and information to fight Covid-19”. Verified and practical information are being posted in the group by students in hope that this information will be circulated around so that the public are empowered with correct knowledge on Covid-19 and its prevention. The International Student Surgical Network (InciSioN) takes part in the battle against Covid-19 by inviting its members from around the world to join in a committee, which is dedicated to raising Covid-19 awareness and providing education (https://www.facebook.com/InciSioNMalaysia). This is a great opportunity for medical students who are part of this network to give back to the society during this extraordinary circumstance.

It is seen that Malaysian medical students are less involved in easing the strain on the health care system as compared to medical students in other European countries and the US. Be that as it may, it is understandable that the above-mentioned countries have to take more drastic measures as they have become overwhelmed with the sudden increase in cases of Covid-19. With the extension of the movement control order (MCO) period till April 28th, this could be a phase for Malaysian medical students to revisit weaker subjects, with the purpose of equipping themselves with medical knowledge at their respective stages. It is a perfect time to do personal reflection and make up plans for self-improvement in becoming a better medical student and also a global citizen.

Medical students should take advantage of this extended MCO period to expand their horizons by taking on free online classes. Universities such as the John Hopkins University, and even organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) are offering a variety of public health and Covid-19 related online courses for free. University of Malaya’s Health Research Online (HeRO) has been offering introductory courses to health research that is made available to members of the university’s Faculty of Medicine. It is without a doubt that medical researchers are important in the health care system, and this need is greatly amplified during this period. So, why not the medical students avail themselves to early exposure to the health research process?

Malaysian medical students may also be innovative and proactive in taking the load off our front-liners by coming up with practical ways to serve our local communities. If circumstances permit, they may join a team of volunteers, especially in organizations that serve to aid the needy, like the homeless and university students living away from their homes. Any form of help, whether it’s medical or non-medical related may be instrumental in tackling the health and non-health impact of Covid-19 on Malaysians.

* This article was written by

1. Jemima Beng-Eng Hii (Stage 1 medical student, UMMP 2018/2024, University of Malaya)

2. Sing-Qin Ting (Stage 3.2 medical student, UMMP 2015/2020, University of Malaya)

3. Woon-Theng Heng (Stage 3.2 medical student, UMMP 2016/2021, University of Malaya)

4. Yek-Ching Kong (Public Health Researcher in Training, University of Malaya)

They were supervised by Dr Nirmala Bhoo Pathy and Dr Rafdzah Ahmad Zaki who are Associate Professors of Epidemiology in the Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya.

