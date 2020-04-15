Find your strength in love — Nur Ayuni Zainal Abidin

APRIL 15 — The supreme happiness in life is the conviction that we are all loved, wrote Victor Hugo while Benjamin Disraeli said “The magic of first love is our ignorance that it can ever end”. Going by the amount of films, dramas, songs, poetry and books written by humans about love ought to reflect that the world we live in is full of love. That everyone loves each other and avoid fighting and conflicts and love conquers all. Either it is our naivety or greed but the reality is far cry from the beauty of love painted by the romantics.

Since MCO was first issued on 18 March 2020, Malaysians have been vocal in expressing love about things that matter to them. Those who love money questioned the assistance provided by the Government to B40 and M40 who were already struggling to make ends meet long before there was MCO. Those who love power keep admonishing and finding faults with those who have it, even when they themselves are work in progress. Those who love the country come rain come shine, sprung to actions to help those in need be it frontliners, backliners, homeless, destitute, stranded or small businesses.

They are the unassuming and selfless Malaysians who diligently look out for people who need help and organize assistance in the shortest time possible. Their stories can be read on social media like the food delivery rider who played the piano to give life to the otherwise noiseless Institute of Youth Centre in KL. The Food panda rider who gave the food they were sending to the homeless they met on the way.

Today, Malay Mail published the story about Norfarrah Syahirah Shaari who was born without arms and uses her feet to perform daily tasks. She heroically volunteered with Kolej Komuniti Teluk Intan to help make PPE for medical staff using her feet. Yes, you read that right, using her feet. Despite the physical handicap, she neither complain nor condemn others to make herself feel good. She just sew the PPE and even posted a tutorial video on Facebook. She is a testament that when there’s a will to be independent and self-sufficient, there’ll be way.

These ordinary men and women have performed exemplary, exceptional and extraordinary things during an unprecedented time of difficulty brought about by Covid-19 and represent the best that Malaysia in time of our desperation. It was also heart-warming to see prison inmates, community colleges, individual tailor, and well-known fashion designers sewing PPE for frontliners. Similarly, hardware shops provided materials to make face shield free of charge to those who are making them.

Everyone is contributing, giving and helping in their own way, trying the best to alleviate each other’s pain even when they struggle too. MCO has opened doors of kindness, gratitude and insane efficiency borne out of love we never knew existed. A love so strong that gives Malaysians strength to pull through together, leaning on each other for support and a dose of care and affection because it is not easy having your life disrupted and changed drastically. The life as we knew it is being reconstituted beyond our control. Neither wealth nor power can halt it from happening. But one constant remains, and that Malaysia is still our beloved home.

At times like this, I am reminded of Malaysia Airlines announcement that always gives a sense of home “thank you for flying with Malaysia Airlines, and to all Malaysians, welcome home”. And with that, any sense of fatigue and tiredness was brushed away and replaced with gratitude, realizing that I have a home to return to, place where I belong and filled with abundant love.

The reality we have to grasp as we enter the third phase of MCO is that there is no magic therapy or vaccine to cure Covid-19 as yet, only behaviours to determine the next course of action in the history of humankind against Covid-19. The next few days will be rough and tough. It will be long days of stress and tense moments, but we must do it for the frontliners, backliners and other unsung heroes. Remember their sacrifices, sweats and tears to keep us safe and healthy. Help one another, look out for those in need and say goodbye to selfish, thoughtless and narcissistic behaviours because every Malaysian matters.

Economically, we have entered Q2 of 2020. Though Covid-19 recovery remains elusive, we must prepare for stormy days ahead dealing with pandemic, global recession and crude oil crash. Post-Covid-19 strategies must strengthen institutions, policies and regulations on sectors that have proven to be sustainable even in crisis such as creative content (hooked to television, radio, Netflix, Astro for entertainment to take mind off problems), food and beverage (eat to continue living, not the other way around), logistics and storage (the scarcity of Gardenia calls for a review because substitution effects doesn’t seem to apply, its Gardenia or no bread).

Malaysians need not be reminded that we are in this for better or worse. The only way out of the storm is to ride through it courageously, together and united. In the end, what helps us to overcome obstacles is not brains, high IQ, wealth and power, but someone who holds our hands and never let go. That’s family, either by blood or citizenship as fellow Malaysians. Even for celebrities, leaders and superheroes, the people they go back to in the end is family. While home gives you shelter, family provides love and protection from the scars inflicted by life. We may disagree and criticize but we must never be divided for the people who will stand by us till the end is family.

The problem with money is that you’ll never be satisfied whether you have a lot or not. The problem with power is using it responsibly in spite of our vices. Whereas the trouble with love is that it shoves pride and embarrassment aside, so people who love and being loved are strong and selfless, like our parents and fellow Malaysians who have stepped up tremendously during this trying time. And we cannot help loving them, the people we are used to and comfortable with.

I’d like to end with my favourite lines from Angus and Julia Stone’s “Love Will Take You,” “If we never found this love, if we never took that road, if we hadn't had the heart, we wouldn't have this home”. If at any point of time MCO makes you feel confused, lonely, and depressed, find your strength in love and reach out for help. There are many Malaysians waiting to help, all you have to do is ask.

*This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.