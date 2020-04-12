Kudos to police and army personnel for hard work during MCO — SS Jothiratnam

APRIL 12 — I would like to take this opportunity to express how very much I appreciate the tremendous efforts the police as well as the army have put in to enforce the MCO.

They stand both under the hot sun, and in the pouring rain, every so often having to put up with mendacious, ill-mannered, and impatient motorists, a number of whom fail to appreciate what an excellent and vital job these service-people are doing to help keep every single person in this country of ours safe, and to retard the spread of this currently incurable and untreatable contagion.

If you, as a member of the public, are guilty of acting in any of the ways I have just described, do not take your frustrations out on the service-men and -women. Go instead and inform yourself properly on why movement controls, social distancing and the scrupulous use of soap are the only weapons we have available to us against this virus.

As far as I can see, the police and the army are discharging their duties even-handedly, consistently, politely, courteously, and with great class and understanding.

Well done indeed.

