Pay closer attention to premature deaths in Malaysia — Kenny Chong

Thank you, Malay Mail, for publishing what I have written — that barring an entire nation (the whole China) is not an answer to Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

We should be vigilant, but at the same time, not let emotions override rational thoughts. After all, diseases recognise neither borders nor nationalities.

In the past two days, the Chinese government has taken further action by suspending visa and passport services in Wuhan until 30 January, while closer to home, the Malaysian government has stopped issuing visas to China nationals from Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province until further notice.

Sadly, 106 lives have perished from over 4,000 confirmed cases in China because of Wuhan coronavirus. A thought of condolences to the grieving families and friends.

However, this number is pale in comparison to the number of premature deaths in Malaysia caused by road crashes. In mere nine days, 138 road fatalities have been recorded by the police during Ops Selamat.

Despite countless casualties over the years, road crashes are not the leading cause of premature deaths in Malaysia.

Obesity is.

It is not a secret that half of the adults here is obese.

Based on the latest numbers from the Department of Statistic, an estimated 2,670 premature deaths would have occurred in a 30-day period due to obesity linked diseases, namely ischaemic heart diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, hypertensive diseases and diabetes mellitus.

That’s over 1,100 times higher per capita than Wuhan coronavirus deaths since it was first reported 30 days ago!

Yes, the coronavirus is contagious, but in a way, so is obesity. According to a recent study by the National Health Service, UK, children of overweight parents are approximately 2.5 to 3.5 times more likely to be obese than of parents who are not.

It is okay to be concerned about contracting Wuhan coronavirus and other communicable diseases such as influenza, so wear a mask when you head to gym and wash your hands before and after working out.

