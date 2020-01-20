MMA urges Public Service Department and relevant ministries to work together for long term solutions faced by local medical officers — N. Ganabaskaran

JANUARY 20 — The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) is well aware of the issue of several Medical Officers (MO) in Sibu who had their contracts abruptly terminated as reported in the media.

These doctors had completed their studies and housemanship training overseas and as such returned to Malaysia to serve under a two-year UD41 medical officer contract.

During the two years of service, they were not offered a permanent position despite being exemplary medical officers, and having started training for a specialist course.

The hospital that they are serving in is also in need of medical officers to maintain their service to the people of Sibu, Sarawak.

MMA is pleased to hear that the Minister of Health will be immediately investigating this matter.

The issue we now are facing is one of lack of positions for medical officers nationwide.

At the current moment, as of June 2019, the positions are oversubscribed by for medical officers and specialists.

This is despite the obvious shortage of doctors to maintain and improve on the healthcare service to the people as the demands on the Malaysian public healthcare system.

Thus, despite turning down a possible career overseas, these doctors who return to serve are unable to be offered an extension to their contracts nor a permanent position as there is none available at the moment.



The current contract medical officers face challenging times.

The two issues that were highlighted in our earlier press statement has yet to be resolved.

Firstly, is the issue of the UD43 contract MO positions. Despite being approved by Cabinet and receiving the support from the minister of finance in our meeting with him, there has been little news on this matter.

We do hope that the relevant divisions within the Ministry of Health (MoH) act fast to ensure that this travesty of justice be corrected soonest and the contract upgraded accordingly.

This matter is probably the simplest to resolve with support from all quarters and I truly hope that a formal announcement can be made soon.

It is hoped that the steps required to address this issue are already in the process and that the proposal to be submitted by Ministry of Health will be speedily approved by the Public Service Department (PSD) and Ministry of Finance (MoF).



The second issue that they face is one of career progression.

The first batch of contract MOs have just completed their first year of service and with less than 11 months to go to completion of their second and final year, we have seen that only about 15 per cent of the total number of MOs for that one-year cohort being offered permanent positions.

The selection process was less than transparent with many left still wondering on their fate.

Despite many meeting all the criteria and being exemplary doctors, many will be left unemployed and dreams of specialisation dashed as they are just not enough available vacancies to be filled.

The MMA has put forward two proposals.

The first was an increase of 1500-2000 new medical officer positions yearly to match the population growth and the demands on the healthcare system.

This proposal was submitted during the budget 2020 engagement and our various discussions with the MoF and MoH.

The second proposal as a short term interim measure is to offer an extended five-year contract after the completion of compulsory service for medical officers to complete their specialisation, to be offered to those who have passed and are keen on pursuing a specialist course be it the masters or parallel pathway.

The extended contract will end at 5 years as it should be sufficient time for a doctor to complete their specialist training and from there be absorbed as a specialist with a specialist bond to the government of five years, to ensure that they are adequately trained with sufficient experience to become independent consultants.

The absorption into government service should ideally be that of a permanent position within the service.

MMA and SCHOMOS (the public sector chapter of MMA) urges the relevant parties PSD, MoH and MoF to sit together and sort out this problem once and for all.

They should act now to engage in discussions and to listen to proposals for a solution that will ensure that these doctors are given a fair chance to specialise and to progress in their careers to allow the country as a whole to move towards universal healthcare.

* Dr N Ganabaskaran is president of the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.