Personal view of a Muslim: Unilateral conversion into Islam — Mohamed Rafick Khan

AUGUST 9 — What transpired recently at the Selangor State Assembly is political manoeuvring by individuals within Mais that is pro-Umno and PAS. The shame is that PH Muslims reps were too blind to see the trap and fall directly into it.

Though the issue is an administrative matter, it is being made into a religious matter. Going by the number of wapp messages going around, we can see the way PAS is making it a religious issue.

Citing the Quran, Chapter Al-Baqarah, V256 “There is no compulsion in (acceptance of a) religion (Islam); the right way has become distinct from the wrong way. Whoever renounces evil and believes in God has grasped the most trustworthy handle; which does not break. God is Hearing and Knowing,” it is clear what Islam teaches us.

I do not wish to dwell further on the basis of Quran or Hadith but rather raise this issue on the basis of parenting.

A child is a product of conception of a man and a woman. I would like to believe people bear children because of the love of each other and the love of children. In the course of the child life, both parents make joint decisions on important matters related to the child. These includes education, participation in activities, selecting friends, socializing, career direction and many more.

The point here is that the most critical matters that affect the child involves the consensus decision of both parents. Why then, when it comes to the issue of the religion of a child it is treated differently?

Unfortunately what we see is a selfish act of one parent that converts to Islam and give Islam a bad name. One good example is the case of Indra Ghandi and her husband, Riduan Abdullah which became a national issue. It is upsetting that the action of Riduan Abdullah is damaging the good name of Islam.

We know that Riduan conversion to Islam is due to the fallout in religion between him and his ex-wife and the financial motivation that led to the children became the victims. Riduan's conversion and kidnapping of the children was done out of spite to the wife. He took the child away because he wants to hurt his wife.

True Muslims would not deny the children from enjoying the love of both parents. A minor, doesn't has the mental maturity to decide on important matters. Guidance is from both parents.

When one parent converts to any religion, the child should be exposed to both religions of the parent till he/she reaches maturity and can decide on which religion he/she wants to profess to the rest of her life. Both parents have equal responsibilities in giving guidance to the child.

This should be the way forward. If the child ends up professing one religion because the other parent failed to provide adequate exposure and guidance, then it is the folly of the parent.

Let us ask ourselves honestly — how many of us are 300 per cent confident that when a parent abducts a child or does a unilateral conversion, it is done in the name of Islam and not because the person is not being revengeful and trying to hurt the spouse?

What is said verbally cannot be accepted et-verbatim as no one knows what is going on in the heart and brain of the convertee.

Therefore I urged all Muslims, the authorities to protect the good name of Islam and don't let it to be misused by unscrupulous people for their own bad agenda. We need to show that Islam is a fair and correct religion and not showing that might is right.

We should equip any minor in decision-making skills to ensure it can face challenges in life be it about religion or something else.

As for MB Amiruddin Shari's action in using the Sultan name by saying that he has given his blessing shows his weakness and shortsightedness. He needs to step down. As a state leader, one must be able to differentiate between a religious and administrative issue. He is a letdown to level headed Muslims.

