Is DAP a victim of Malay micro-aggression? — Rais Hussin

MARCH 22 — Malays are rightfully proud of their cultures. Be it Sejarah Melayu, otherwise known as Sulalatus Salahtin, or Hikayat Abdullah Munsyi, there are countless historical recollections of how Malays — despite their deferential behavior and demeanor — can show their spite and anger against their (unjust) rulers.

In fact, in the story of Mahsuri in Langkawi, a mere curse, was enough to hold the next seven generations accountable for the sins of their royal courtiers. The false gossips and the calumny against Mahsuri, an innocent victim, was transferred en massed to the plebians and laity of the Malays.

Not until the modernisation attempt of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, in his first tenure, Langkawi was known as padang jarak padang terkukur (a forsaken land).

In the story of Ikan Todak Melanggar Singapura where spear headed fish ostensibly came crashing into the island non-stop, it was a Malay boy who came up with the solution of lining up the banana trees to absorb the blows of the sharp tips (of the fish). The local rulers listened to the boy, a tragedy was stopped, and simple wisdom prevailed.

Elsewhere, Hang Tuah is known to have said Tidak Akan Melayu Hilang Dari Dunia, (No Malays Will Disappear From the Surface of this World).

In saying it, the myth is intertwined with the permanence, not only of the Malays, as a race, but the power of Malays, to perpetuate their own culture, traditions and belief systems in perpetuity.

However, when such a discourse is married into the eternal narrative of Islam, where some preachers believe that even on the Day of Judgement, everything else would be destroyed except Mecca, the Holy City of Islam, one has a combination of a “super race” of course.

It is an idea underpinned, not of the Nazi type, where their reign can last the Reich of a Thousand Years, as Datuk Seri Najib Razak tried to portray Umno in December 2017, barely six months from the end of the Umno administration on May 9, 2018, but a chauvinistic form of superiority complex. Everything Malays believe, ultimately espouse, must be true, while that of others must be subject to serious scrutiny, if not outright opprobrium and ridicule.

The end results of such a system of one-upmanship in the urban or semi rural Malay areas, is a prolonged series of micro-aggresssion against anyone and everyone that dares to stand up against them. In this case the Democratic Action Party (DAP). Take Sarawak, for instance.

Whereas Umno cannot be in Sarawak, DAP can; creating the impression that Umno is an outsider that was out-maneuvered by DAP altogether; rather than by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) of Taib Mahmud fame, who in actual fact, was the one who blocked Umno’s entry into the massive state.

This was done while allegedly he laid siege to ample riches of Sarawak

Indeed, whereas DAP is not responsible for the May 13 riot in 1969, the urban myth that Lim Kit Siang single handedly triggered the racial riot, remains fresh in the construction and reconstruction of the Malays.

Consequently, whereas Umno and PAS are the ones that took the whole country for the ride, literally robbing it, especially with its politics of rent, where only their elites enjoy the perks and benefits of high office, DAP is seen as the instigator of their collective fall in 2018, especially with DAP’s “Ubah Campaign.”

Almost everything the Malay parties had failed to achieve, DAP has been its favourite bogeyman.

When evangelical Christians made their way into different corners of Malaysia, DAP is again seen as the proverbial sinner, even though most of its top leaders are avowedly secular democrats, such as Liew Chin Tong and Anthony Loke.

These micro-aggressions will continue, and increase in crescendo against DAP in and across 119 rural Malay constituencies.

A campaign of drips and draps will be maintained to ensure the fall of Pakatan Harapan, by making DAP oddly different from Amanah, Bersatu and PKR.

But DAP fielded the most number of under-40 Malay candidates in the last general election and will continue to do so. DAP, in other words, is not playing dead with these micro aggressions.

By resisting the process of stereotyping DAP as a regressive party, DAP cannot be immune to more attacks in the social media, only increased presence of Pakatan Harapan can stay as a resilient force of food will depend on each party defending DAP and DAP defending others on sheer principles and the politics of justice and fairness.

As Lao Tzu, an ancient Chinese sage, once said, “That which can be named is not the name, and that can be called the Way is not the Way”. He was referring to the timelessness of standing to the idealism and universal aspirations of all time.

Pakatan Harapan may have a name and be already failing to deliver for now, with DAP inside. But they do have 4 years more to go. And Pakatan Harapan embodies the spirit and essence of elevating Malaysia. And since DAP can be pro Malay and pro Malaysia, a united purpose is what it needs and no less.

Meanwhile, it is time to stop the micro-aggressions against a multiracial DAP; just as it is time to stop the micro aggressions of all Malaysians who want to live in peace and harmony, without kleptocracy and the return of Umno and PAS.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.