PARIS, April 25 — Ubisoft said on Thursday that Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of its 2013 pirate-themed hit title, would launch on July 9, marking the video game ‌group’s first major release since its profit warning in January.

Ubisoft’s market capitalisation has collapsed 93 per cent from its 2018 peak of more than €12 billion (RM55.8 billion). It expects an operating loss of €1 billion in 2026, driven by the cancellation of six games.

“If ⁠the showcase succeeds, I think a positive market reaction is likely. But they can’t afford to disappoint,” Corentin Marty, analyst at Paris broker TP ICAP Midcap, told Reuters.

Primarily developed by Ubisoft Singapore, Black Flag Resynced will include updated visuals, new gameplay features, and an extended storyline, Ubisoft said, adding Grammy-nominated artist Woodkid is returning on the soundtrack.

The game, to be priced at €59.99, will be available on PlayStation ‌5, ⁠Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Ubisoft’s own store, the company said.

The critical launch echoes Japan’s Capcom, which revived its acclaimed Resident Evil franchise to overcome a dire financial state.

Capcom, suffering steep losses ⁠in spring 2013, halved its profit forecast and cancelled projects, before making a strategic turn towards a tight portfolio of core franchises and a riskier approach ⁠on creative decisions. The launch of Resident Evil 7 in 2017 was the first in a series of commercially successful remakes and new ⁠entries.

Capcom has now recorded 12 consecutive years of operating profit growth, while its market capitalisation rose nearly 1,200 per cent over a decade. — Reuters