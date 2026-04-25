GEORGE TOWN, April 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a one-day working visit to Penang today to attend several key official programmes focusing on development and public well-being.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is scheduled to attend the 80th anniversary celebration of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the JPJ MADANI Mega Carnival at the Penang State Stadium grounds in Batu Kawan at 10.30 am.

Also accompanying him at the event are Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abdul Bakar, and JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

Anwar will then chair the Seberang Perai Tengah Development meeting at the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) in Bukit Mertajam, which is expected to serve as an important platform to coordinate local development agendas.

The Prime Minister will conclude the visit by attending the opening ceremony of the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) Kubang Semang at 3 pm.

The event, which will also be attended by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, will see the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission’s (MCMC) NADI recognised as an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Digital Transformation Centre. — Bernama