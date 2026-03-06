KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — After two days of back to back launches, Apple has introduced the MacBook Neo, their most affordable laptop yet.

Priced from just RM2,499, the MacBook Neo is over RM2,000 cheaper than the M5-powered MacBook Air and it comes in 4 striking colours.

The MacBook Neo still runs on MacOS and it still features Liquid Retina Display, Magic Keyboard and an all-day battery life.

MacBook Neo Malaysia pricing

The MacBook Neo is coming to Malaysia very soon and here’s the official pricing:

MacBook Neo 8GB RAM + 256GB storage – RM2,499

MacBook Neo 8GB RAM + 512GB storage + Touch ID – RM2,899

Apple is also offering education pricing for the Neo priced at RM2,099 for 256GB and RM2,499 for 512GB.

The MacBook Neo is offered in 4 colours – Silver, Blush, Citrus and Indigo. The box includes a USB-C cable and a 20W power adapter.

MacBook Neo specs and features

As what most people would expect from a MacBook, the MacBook Neo features an aluminium design with rounded corners and it weighs 1.23kg, which is identical to the MacBook Air 13.

The Neo comes with a 13.0″ Liquid Retina Display that pushes 2408×1506 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Being a budget offering, the screen offers sRGB colour gamut (MacBook Air: Wide colour P3) and it lacks True Tone technology.

Under the hood, it runs on an Apple A18 Pro chip, which is the similar chip powering the iPhone 16 Pro, but it comes with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. The MacBook Neo is offered only with 8GB of RAM that offers a 60GB/s memory bandwidth (MacBook Air M5: 153GB/s), and a choice of either 256GB and 512GB SSD.

The budget MacBook also comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual side-firing speakers with Spatial Audio, dual-mic array with directional beamforming and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Unlike its more premium siblings, the Neo doesn’t offer Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking when using supported Airpods.

It also gets a colour-matching Magic Keyboard that isn’t backlit and Touch ID is included if you opt for the 512GB model. The MacBook Neo comes with a multi-touch trackpad with gestures but there is no Force Touch haptic feedback.

When it come to connectivity, it supports WiFi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 6. There are two USB-C ports but only one of it is USB 3, while the other is USB 2.

The MacBook Neo comes with a 36.5Wh battery which claims to provide up to 16 hours of video streaming and up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing. It relies on a 20W USB-C Power adapter for charging and this means you can use the same power adapter that you typically use to fast charge your iPhone.

The MacBook Neo is touted as Apple’s lowest-carbon MacBook yet as it uses 60 per cent recycled content, which include 90 per cent recycled aluminium and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery.

Apple says that the enclosure is made with material-efficient forming process which uses 50 per cent less aluminium compared to traditional machining methods. The manufacturing process itself relies on 45 per cent renewable electricity which include wind and solar, while the paper packaging is made with 100 per cent fibre-based material which is recyclable.

To learn more, you can check out the Apple MacBook Neo website. — SoyaCincau