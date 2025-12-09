KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Coros, the fitness watch maker, has launched its latest running watch in Malaysia — the Coros Pace 4. As its name suggests, this watch succeeds the Pace 3, which launched back in 2023.

It brings upgrades such as a new AMOLED display, dual-band GPS, longer battery life, and a microphone. More info on the Coros Pace 4 after the jump.

Coros Pace 4 pricing and availability in Malaysia

Offered in Black or White, the Coros Pace 4 is priced at:

Coros Pace 4 – RM1,099

The Coros Pace 4 will be made available in Malaysia starting 11 December 2025 at 8PM, via:

In mid-December 2025, the Pace 4 can be purchased through Coros Malaysia’s official retailers.

Coros Pace 4 Malaysia: Specs and features

Made for sports tracking, the Coros Pace 4 is really light, measuring just 32g with a nylon band and 40g with the silicon band that comes out of the box with the watch. It features a fibre-reinforced polymer case and measures just 11.8mm in thickness and 43.3mm in diameter.

Durability-wise, the Coros Pace 4 is rated at 5ATM for water resistance, and is said to have a working temperature range of between -20°C and 50°C.

At the face of the watch is a new 1.2″ 390×390 pixels touchscreen AMOLED display, replacing the Memory-in-Pixel panel that its predecessor had. For navigation, you get a rotatable digital dial and a back button on the right, and a new Action Button on the left that acts as a shortcut key to launch your most used features.

Interestingly, the Coros Pace 4 also comes with a microphone, but not for taking calls. Instead, it can be used to record voice notes, while let’s say you’re on your run and an idea suddenly pops up in your head. There’s also 4GB of internal storage for you to store your music.

Now, let’s talk about the most important bit about the Coros Pace 4 — fitness. For starters, it now comes with dual-band GPS for more accurate tracking, along with breadcrumb tracking. The Pace 4 can track basic metrics such as your steps, calories burned, sleep, stress, and heart rate variability. It’s also got an SP02 sensor, but it can’t be activated during sleep tracking.

For sports tracking, the Coros Pace 4 can record activities such as running, biking, and swimming, and it’s also got a triathlon mode and a list of gym profiles. In terms of smart features, the Coros Pace 4 can also deliver notifications.

When it comes to battery life, the Coros Pace 4 can last up to 19 days in Daily (smartwatch) mode or up to 6 days with the always-on display turned on. The Pace 4 also has up to 41 GPS hours, or 31 hours with dual-band GPS. Coros says the Pace 4 can be charged from flat to full in under 2 hours. — SoyaCincau