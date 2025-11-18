SEOUL, Nov 18 — South Korea has agreed to work with the United Arab Emirates on the Stargate project to build a massive new artificial intelligence data campus in the Gulf country.

South Korea made the announcement during President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to the UAE for a summit.

Stargate UAE is part of a deal brokered by US President Donald Trump to build the world’s largest set of AI data centres outside the United States, despite previous U.S. restrictions on sending advanced technology to the UAE because of its close ties to China.

The first phase of that project will be the 1-gigawatt Stargate UAE project, built by state-backed UAE firm G42 in partnership with US firms OpenAI, Oracle, Nvidia and Cisco Systems, as well as Japan’s SoftBank Group. — Reuters