KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Xiaomi has announced a recall of one of its power bank models due to possible malfunctions.

In a statement, Xiaomi stated that its 33W Power Bank 20000mAh with an integrated cable is being recalled.

The recall will affect a small batch manufactured between August and September 2024 that Xiaomi said could “experience malfunctions under certain usage scenarios, potentially resulting in battery overheating, which could pose a fire hazard.”

The company apologised for the issue and said customers can go to this page to check the serial number of their device to see if it is affected by the recall and what steps to take after.