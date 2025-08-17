KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — It is no longer uncommon to hear stories of children unknowingly tapping the ‘purchase’ or ‘upgrade’ button on their mobile phones while playing online games, only for parents to be left footing credit card bills or cash-on-delivery payments for items they never purchased.

Although it may sound amusing, it is one of the challenges parents face in this digital era.

Beyond unintentional purchases, allowing children access to smartphones brings other serious risks – from exposure to inappropriate content and video game addiction to cybersecurity threats and the challenge of balancing technology with family values.

Dr Shafizan Mohamed, a lecturer in the Department of Communication, Kulliyyah of Islamic Revealed Knowledge and Human Sciences at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), said the reality is that many parents are facing much bigger concerns in the digital era, with children being exposed to violent content, pornography, extremist ideologies and even becoming victims of online predators.

“This is in addition to other issues like excessive screen time and (its impact on children’s) health,” she told Bernama.

Findings from a study conducted by Shafizan’s team in 2023, involving nearly 600 respondents from various backgrounds, confirmed these concerns. Ninety-two percent of parents admitted, among others, it was difficult to monitor and control their children’s screen time, especially as digital devices have now become a necessity for both learning and entertainment.

According to the academic, more than 80 percent of respondents voiced the need for expert guidance that is trustworthy, easily accessible and tailored to Malaysia’s cultural context.

To address this need, Shafizan and a group of IIUM researchers, with the support of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, developed the KID (‘Keibubapaan Digital’ or Digital Parenting) platform as a source of reference for parents. KID aims to equip parents with the tools and knowledge to foster healthy, safe and balanced digital habits within the family setting.

“Existing websites developed abroad are not necessarily suitable for parents here due to cultural and parenting differences.

“Through KID, we have gathered expert guidance from various fields, including child psychology, paediatrics, communication and information technology, to create digital parenting modules that are more aligned with Malaysian culture,” she explained.

Launched in early August, the platform, accessible at www.platformkid.my, also features a community forum, articles, videos, gamification elements, webinars and interactive functions that allow parents to seek answers to their questions from experts.

Among the available topics are expert insights on the effects of overexposure to low-quality digital content and child influencers.

Shafizan stressed that digital parenting is not just about limiting screen time, but about guiding children so that technology becomes a tool for development rather than a threat.

“Each child may have different needs and approaches when it comes to parenting, but we hope this platform can serve as a support system for parents in shaping their children,” she said.