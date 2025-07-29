KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Allianz Malaysia is one of the very few insurance companies in Malaysia that offers a dedicated protection plan for electric vehicles (EV). Called EV Shield, the plan was launched early last year and is being provided at no extra cost to EV owners who insured their vehicle with Allianz.

One of the main benefits of EV Shield is the ability to have a mobile DC charger to recharge your vehicle in case it runs out of battery during your journey. The mobile DC charger is usually housed inside a van, but Allianz has recently added a different “type” of mobile DC charger to its EV Rangers fleet.

Meet the Allianz EV RoboRanger

It comes in the form of the EV RoboRanger, which is the name that Allianz gives to its new compact mobile DC charger on wheels. While the Allianz EV RoboRanger has already been in service since June, the recent BYD Atto 2’s launch event was the first time that we saw it in action.

Despite the “Robo” moniker in its name, this is not a true robotic EV charger, though, as it has neither self-driving capability nor robotic charging arms. So, don’t expect it to be able to perform autonomous charging as per the likes of Zeekr and StarCharge robotic EV chargers that we encountered in China recently.

The actual remote control for Allianz EV RoboRanger. — SoyaCincau pic

Instead, the operator handles the movement of the mobile DC charger via a remote control.

That being said, the charger is equipped with safety sensors that allows it to automatically stop if the charger detects there is a person or an obstacle blocking its way.

According to Allianz Malaysia’s representative, the EV RoboRanger that the company showcased during Atto 2’s launch weekend has a built-in 90kWh battery and can deliver a DC charging speed of up to 80kW. However, the representative did not reveal the charger’s manufacturer as well as its cost to us.

What scenarios require the deployment of EV RoboRanger?

We were told that while the van-based mobile DC charger that Allianz put into service last year is adequate for most cases, certain locations might be too narrow for the van.

After all, the operator needs to park the van next to the customer’s vehicle when the mobile DC charging is in operation, and it might block the path of other vehicles within the area. As a comparison, the EV RoboRanger has a much smaller footprint than a typical Allianz EV Ranger van.

Allianz EV RoboRanger on duty at BYD Atto 2 launch last week.

Its appearance during the BYD Atto 2 launch event throughout last weekend also showed other potential usage of the EV RoboRanger beyond just a rescue tool. During our time there, we noticed the test drive units were being charged by the RoboRanger as well as another van-based mobile DC charger.

We have no knowledge of the exact arrangement between Allianz and Sime Motors for the event, but from what we can see, it has probably helped the latter save some time since the event crew don’t have to drive out to recharge the test drive units. All they need to do is have the Allianz EV Ranger crew members to “drive” the RoboRanger to the units that need to be recharged and initiate charging.

The van-based mobile DC charger that Allianz put into service in 2024 is adequate for most cases, but certain locations might be too narrow for the van. — SoyaCincau pic

Allianz EV Shield: What is it all about?

As noted earlier, Allianz provided EV Shield to its customers at no extra cost. Aside from having access to on-site charging for stranded vehicles in Klang Valley, Penang, Kuantan, and Johor Bahru, there’s also the 24-hour towing service, which would bring their EVs to the nearest charging station or home, if required.

Allianz EV Shield also covers the usage of EV chargers. If you somehow got injured or your EV is damaged while using a public EV charger, the EV Shield provides up to RM5,000 of compassionate cover.

The EV Shield also has a personal liability coverage of up to RM50,000 if there is death or bodily injury to a third party from using the home wall charger to charge your EV in your residence. It also covers damages to third-party property.

Meanwhile, customers can also claim up to RM15,000 to repair or replace the home EV charger if it gets damaged by fire, lightning, natural disasters or even gets stolen outright. Not only that, you can claim up to RM2,000 if your EV charging cable is lost or damaged during a fire, theft, accidental collision, or overturning. — SoyaCincau