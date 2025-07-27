KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Xiaomi has officially launched its largest retail store in South-east Asia at The Exchange TRX here, strengthening its new retail business model presence in Malaysia.

Xiaomi Malaysia country manager Eddie Huang said the new store is the brand’s second flagship outlet in the country and follows the success of its first retail outlet at IPC Shopping Centre, Mutiara Damansara, Selangor.

“After the success of the IPC Shopping Centre retail outlet, we are excited to provide an even more holistic retail experience to our customers with the opening of this second outlet.

“This store reflects our mission to make the latest innovative technology accessible to everyone. It also reaffirms our commitment to enhancing customer experience through thoughtful retail design and exceptional customer service. We are proud to launch it here in Malaysia, a key market that continues to inspire our growth,” he said in a statement.

Huang said the outlet at The Exchange offers the widest range of Xiaomi products in Malaysia, with more than 250 stock keeping units (SKUs) on display and over 500 SKU devices available for purchase, including smartphones, Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) devices and smart home solutions.

It is also the first Xiaomi store in Malaysia to offer on-site after-sales support, allowing customers to receive direct assistance from trained Xiaomi specialists, the statement said.

“Located in one of Kuala Lumpur’s premier lifestyle destinations, the store showcases the brand’s innovative range of products to elevate your smart living lifestyle.

“Conceptualising Xiaomi’s upgraded strategy ‘Human x Car x Home’, the new store promises a refined retail experience where fans and shoppers alike can explore Xiaomi’s smart ecosystem that seamlessly integrates personal devices and smart home products,” it said.

In conjunction with the July 26 grand opening, Xiaomi offered exclusive promotions, including limited-time product deals and giveaways like Redmi Pad Pro WiFi, Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact and RM500 rebates. The Xiaomi TV Max 100 2025 was also offered at a special promotional price on launch day.

“From July 26-Aug 3, Xiaomi is offering a special Mix & Match promotion on selected products with up to RM1,320 discount, limited to five sets of products each day,” the statement said. — Bernama