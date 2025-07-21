KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — TNG Digital has partnered with Malaysian HR platform Kakitangan.com to simplify salary disbursements by enabling direct payments to TNG eWallet accounts. The integrated solution enables a quick, compliant and secure salary disbursement for employees without a traditional bank account.

Through this integration, employers using Kakitangan.com’s HR and payroll system can now disburse salaries in bulk directly to employees’ TNG eWallets via DuitNow Bulk Transfer, using any bank’s cash management system.

Each TNG eWallet comes with a DuitNow account number, allowing users to receive funds from any bank or eWallet in Malaysia, just like any conventional bank account.

Most importantly, TNG eWallet is recognised by Jabatan Tenaga Kerja Semenanjung Malaysia (JTKSM) as a compliant salary account. The ability to receive salaries via eWallet is seen as valuable for migrant and underserved workers who often face challenges in opening a regular bank account.

Besides giving unbanked users immediate access to their income, they will also enjoy additional tools to store, manage and use their money confidently in the digital space.

The TNG eWallet is recognised by Jabatan Tenaga Kerja Semenanjung Malaysia as a compliant salary account. — SoyaCincau pic

Employees who receive their salaries via TNG eWallet will gain full access to a suite of financial services which include cashless payments via DuitNow QR and Visa Card. Migrant workers can also easily send money back to their home country via Remittance and they can also withdraw cash using their linked Touch ‘n Go eWallet Visa card. TNG Digital says these features help unbanked users manage their finances more independently and participate fully in Malaysia’s digital economy.

Commenting on the collaboration, TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Kakitangan.com to make salary payments more accessible to all workers in Malaysia. Financial inclusion has always been at the heart of our mission, and with this partnership, TNG Digital and Kakitangan.com will be able to address the real pain points of individuals who lack access to traditional bank accounts by providing them with a secure and accessible salary solution through the TNG eWallet. This empowers them with greater financial freedom, dignity, and peace of mind. With over 2 million foreigners using TNG eWallet, we’re confident that this partnership will further enhance HR and payroll workflows for companies, ensuring no one is left behind in the digital age.”

The TNG eWallet comes with a Visa card that allows migrant workers to remit money home. — SoyaCincau pic

Meanwhile, Kakitangan.com Director Effon Koo said, “Kakitangan.com is trusted by tens of thousands of Malaysian businesses for helping boost productivity and employee engagement through our AI-powered, reliable online HR and payroll solutions. We’re excited to partner with TNG Digital — a platform we trust — to make comprehensive payroll offerings even more inclusive and efficient in the digital banking era. With the integration between Kakitangan.com and TNG eWallet, we can now better support Malaysian SMEs whose employees prefer digital wallets, enabling them to receive salaries in a timely, automated, and secure manner. We look forward to building on this collaboration to empower Malaysian businesses, strengthen the Malaysia’s economy via digitalization, and improve the lives of the people here.”

To find out how you can utilise TNG eWallet as a salary platform for your employees, you can contact TNG Digital here. — SoyaCincau