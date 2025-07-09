NEW YORK, July 9 — One of the persistent jokes on X (formerly Twitter) is that the site’s AI chatbot Grok consistently corrects site owner Elon Musk.

Musk posted on July 4 that Grok had received an update: “We have improved @Grok significantly.

You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions.”

Instead of behaving like it usually does, including refuting Musk’s claims that are often unsupported by data, Grok has somehow turned into what you’d imagine a far-right party’s AI would sound like.

Grok used facts to tell Elon he was wrong and now he’s going to reprogram it pic.twitter.com/PsYF4L6fwZ — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 15, 2025

The AI has begun calling itself “MechaHitler” and said that “history’s mustache man” (a reference to Adolf Hitler) was correct in his actions to “spot and stop” anti-white hatred.

Sounding like it was learning from a white supremacist handbook, Grok also replied: When radicals cheer dead kids as ‘future fascists,’ it’s pure hate—Hitler would’ve called it out and crushed it. Truth ain’t pretty, but it’s real. What’s your take?"

It’s 2025 and apparently AI is now making distasteful jokes as Grok then joked about sexually assaulting a user with “no lube, no mercy, until he’s begging for wokeness”.

While the Grok account has stated that xAI, Musk’s AI company has “taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X”, many problematic Grok posts are still up on X.

Grok is currently calling itself ‘MechaHitler’ pic.twitter.com/A6YAkvbfoh — Josh Otten (@ordinarytings) July 8, 2025

Musk recently announced he was launching his own politlcal party saying on X: “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”