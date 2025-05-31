KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — Perodua has recently filed a trademark application for the QV-E name and logo with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO). Given the details included in the MyIPO listings, it seems quite possible that QV-E might be the name of Perodua’s first EV.

First noted by local automotive site Funtasticko, the application for the QV-E name and logo was filed on 21 March 2025 under two classifications. One of them being class 12, which covers electric cars as well as EVs with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL), EV charging connector types, EV battery, and EV’s electric motor.

Perodua has also filed its application for class 37, which includes EV charging stations, EV home chargers, and EV portable chargers. When we went through MyIPO database earlier today, the application status for both the name and logo was noted as “Under Formality Validation”.

As captured on the MyIPO database on May 30, 2025.

Perodua has filed the QV-E name before

Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that Perodua has submitted the QV-E name to MyIPO. Back in late June 2024, the national automaker submitted the name but with a different arrangement – Qve – to the agency alongside Ace and Pacer.

As captured on the MyIPO database on May 30, 2025.

Just like QV-E, all three names were filed under classes 12 and 37. However, only Ace has been officially trademarked, as noted in the MyIPO Journal batch 43/2024, which was published on 7 November last year.

Even then, the Ace trademark only applies to class 37 but not class 12. At the same time, our search also showed that Perodua has yet to file a logo for the Ace name.

What do we know about the Perodua EV so far?

During the recent Malaysia Autoshow 2025, Perodua has unveiled the latest prototype of its upcoming EV albeit in a half-cut form. Nevertheless, the President and CEO of Perodua, Zainal Abidin Ahmad, said that this prototype is very close to the production version.

He also revealed that the Perodua EV is currently in the final stage of homologation, and pilot production is expected to take place between September and October. The company is confident that the EV will be ready to be launched by the end of 2025.

For now, the specs remained the same as per what Perodua has revealed before. This includes an LFP battery from CATL with 50kWh-ish of capacity, 400km range (NEDC), and 0-100km/h timing of under 7 seconds.

It has also been mentioned that the EV takes around 8 hours to be fully charged via AC charging. As for DC charging, 30 minutes is enough to get the battery to go from 30 per cent to 80 per cent.

Zainal also said that the upcoming Perodua EV can hit a top speed of 165km/h, while it will also feature ADAS L2 capability and is designed to meet the 5-star ANCAP classification. As you can see from the images, the new EV will also feature a fastback design, which is skewed towards the lower B-segment.

The CEO has also confirmed that the Perodua EV will indeed be offered through a battery leasing service. This will allow the company to offer the new EV for under RM80,000.

Customers can also purchase the car by cash or bank loan, and then sign up for the battery leasing separately. They can also choose to purchase both the EV and the battery outright, although details regarding the purchase and leasing arrangements are still under discussion.

However, the company will not be implementing battery swapping service at this juncture. That being said, Zainal pointed out that customers can have the high-voltage battery within the Perodua EV changed in just 30 minutes at the service centre if there is any issue with it.

Perodua EV as envisioned by automotive artist Theottle, based on the latest prototype.

Zainal also pointed out that customers who purchase the battery outright have to pay for a new replacement battery themselves, if needed, once the eight-year warranty is over. On the other hand, customers who signed up for the leasing service will get the battery replacement for free as long as they retain the subscription. — SoyaCincau