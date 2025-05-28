KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — One of the most requested WhatsApp features is finally here. After years of waiting, WhatsApp is officially available for the iPad.

Starting today, iPad users can download the app from the Apple App Store and enjoy their favourite WhatsApp features on a bigger display. And yes, it also works with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

The WhatsApp app for the iPad allows users to make video and voice calls with up to 32 people, share your screen, and the ability to use both the front and back cameras.

The app has also been designed to support iPadOS multitasking tools like Split View, Slide Over and Stage Manager, for a smoother multitasking experience. This allows users to browse the web or conduct research on other apps while being in a group call.

You can now use WhatsApp while multitasking.

Take note that Stage Manager only works for select iPad models. This includes iPad Pro with M4, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd gen and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen and later), or iPad Air (5th gen and later including M2-based iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch models).

Similar to the smartphone version, WhatsApp for iPad also supports multi-device technology, which syncs your chat history, media, and calls across iPhone, Mac and other linked devices. As usual, all WhatsApp conversations are still protected by end-to-end encryption. For those who share their iPad with other family members, it also includes other privacy features such as chat lock to keep your conversations private.

WhatsApp says this is just the beginning of its iPad journey and they are inviting users to share their feedback. — SoyaCincau