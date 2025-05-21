KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Apple is reportedly considering launching new iPhone models twice a year starting in 2026, breaking from its long-standing practice of releasing all models in September.

According to a report by The Korea Herald, industry sources said the iPhone 18 series may be released in two phases, with lower-end models in the first half of the year and premium models in the second.

“By spreading out the launch schedule, Apple gains greater flexibility in managing suppliers and adjusting order volumes,” one source familiar with the matter reportedly said.

According to the report, the move is expected to impact Korean suppliers such as Samsung Display and LG Display, which currently supply OLED panels for iPhones, and could prompt a broader reshuffle in Apple's global supply chain planning.

Other component makers, including LG Innotek and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, may also need to adjust their production timelines.

Apple is also reportedly preparing to launch its first foldable iPhone and a slim model in the second half of 2026.