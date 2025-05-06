KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — A BYD Atto 3 owner has recently shared on Facebook about his frightening experience during a trip from Melaka to Penang on 1st May. While making a stop at Kajang with his family for an open house, the vehicle suddenly performed an emergency braking without warning on the Cheras-Kajang expressway.

Despite several attempts to restart the car, he couldn’t move his vehicle and the screen displayed “Power System Failure”. He added that several other vehicles nearly got into an accident as they swerved abruptly to avoid crashing into his car which was stalled on the fast lane.

Fortunately, the highway patrol team had come to their rescue within 10 minutes and had placed cones around the car.

The insurance’s towing service arrived an hour later but the EV can’t be moved as the wheels were still locked despite being set to Neutral. As shown in the picture above, his Atto 3 had to be placed on wheel dollies before being loaded on the flatbed tow truck.

By the time the vehicle arrived at BYD Glenmarie, it was already 7pm which was after the usual operating hours. He had to leave the car at the service centre and spend the night at a relative’s house nearby.

The next day, the owner claimed to face delays and excuses from the service centre. After insisting that the issue must be looked into due to safety concerns, they told him that there was an issue with the 12V battery and it will take several days for repairs and investigation. He added that his request for a courtesy car was denied as there were no spare vehicles available.

Since there’s no clear answer about the issue, he had to cancel his travel plans to his home town in Penang and head back to Melaka instead. In the Facebook post, he expressed frustration about the lack of responsibility and coordination between BYD Melaka, where he purchased the vehicle, and BYD Glenmarie which is currently looking into the issue.

Today (5th May), he was informed that the 12V battery had to be replaced because it has low voltage and the replacement costs RM418. The service centre also informed him that the low voltage battery had to be replaced first before they can continue their checks on the suddenly locking of the wheels issue.

Despite being 10 months old, the 12V battery is already out of warranty as the EV has clocked over 20,000km of mileage. — SoyaCincau





