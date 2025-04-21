KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Honor has teased that it will be bringing in the Honor 400 Lite to Malaysia soon, although no specific dates have been announced just yet. Already launched in some global markets, the Honor 400 Lite is the first device of the Honor 400 series, with more devices to come. Other models from the series expected to launch soon include the vanilla Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro.

Honor 400 Lite: ‘Mini’ Huawei Pura 70?

It’s no secret that the Honor 400 Lite looks quite a bit like the Huawei Pura 70. But what Honor would rather have you focus on is how thin and light it is, as the device weighs 171g, with a thickness of 7.29mm. Three colour options are available, at least globally, namely Marrs Green, Velvet Grey, and Velvet Black.

At the front, the Honor 400 Lite features a 6.7” Full HD+ (2412×1080) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Powering the phone is MediaTek’s Dimensity 7025-Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, you get a 108MP f/1.75 main camera that’s said to offer 3x lossless zoom, and a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide camera. There’s also a 16MP front camera that comes with a selfie light.

New dedicated camera shutter button for pictures and AI

Speaking of the camera, the Honor 400 Lite is also equipped with a camera shutter button which looks similar to that of the iPhone 16 series. Marketted officially as the “AI Camera Button”, it’s positioned on the right side of the phone, and can be used for launching the camera, taking pictures and videos, as well as controlling the phone’s zoom interface.

Being called the AI Camera Button, you can also press and hold it to quickly access Honor’s visual intelligence features.

Keeping lights on is a 5,230mAh battery that can be charged at 35W via USB-C. The Honor 400 Lite is also rated at IP65 for dust and water resistance, and is certified with SGS five-star reliability for anti-drop protection. — Soya Cincau