PETALING JAYA, April 21 — The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music production has raised questions about the authenticity of works and the protection of copyright.

Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) director-general, Kamal Kormin, said that the adoption of AI also challenges the role and contributions of creative talents within the industry.

“One of the key issues is the question of intellectual property ownership in the context of AI. Who actually owns it? Traditionally, intellectual property refers to original creations by humans, whether in the form of writing, music, design or inventions.

“However, when AI is used to produce content either automatically or semi-automatically, it raises a significant question: do the rights belong to the algorithm’s creator, the user of the system or the AI itself?” he said when officiating the 2025 National Intellectual Property Day here today.

Also present were MyIPO deputy director-general (Management) Sheikh Arifin Sheikh Mohd Noor and deputy director-general (Strategic and Technical) Yusnieza Syarmila Yusoff.

To protect creative works, Kamal emphasised that copyright laws must evolve alongside technological advancements.

“The Copyright Act 1987 is undergoing a thorough review to ensure it provides adequate protection for creative professionals in line with today’s technological era,” he said.

Kamal also highlighted that MyIPO has implemented various initiatives to raise awareness of intellectual property protection among music creators, such as organising webinars and collaborating with local music associations.

In conjunction with National Intellectual Property Day, he invited all industry professionals, such as songwriters, singers and musicians, to attend seminars and podcasts held as part of the five-day celebration that begins today.

The theme of the celebration, Muzik Kita, Milik Kita (Our Music, Our Property), focuses on raising awareness about the economic, cultural and emotional value of music, emphasising that every musical work created should be protected as legitimate intellectual property. — Bernama