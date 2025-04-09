KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — After a year since its global debut, the Samsung Galaxy Ring has finally arrived in Malaysia. It’s a smart ring designed as an all-day wearable that not only tracks your fitness but also monitors sleep in a discreet form factor.

To celebrate the launch, Samsung Malaysia also has a collaboration with Sunway Medical Centre to provide exclusive discounts for special health screening packages plus free Galaxy Ring for a limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Malaysia pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is officially priced at RM2,099 in Malaysia. The Galaxy Ring is offered in nine sizes (Size 5-14) and it comes in three premium finishes — Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold. Each Galaxy Ring order is customised to the user’s unique finger size to ensure a precise fit.

For a limited time from April 9 to April 30, the Galaxy Ring is offered exclusively to selected Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series users and eligible users must obtain an invitation code in order to place an order. The list of eligible Galaxy Z and Galaxy S devices are as follows:

Galaxy S25/ S24/ S23/ S22/ S21/ S20

Galaxy S24FE/ S23FE/ S22FE/ S21FE

Galaxy Z Flip 6/ Flip 5/ Flip 4/ Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 6/ Fold 5/ Fold 4/ Fold 3

Here’s how to secure your Galaxy Ring in Malaysia:

Launch the Samsung Members app on your smartphone, click to benefits section and tap on the Galaxy Ring Banner to retrieve your invitation code Once you’ve received your code, it will be stored in your My Coupons section. Visit your nearest Samsung Experience Store to experience the Galaxy Ring Find your ideal fit and preferred colour. Take note that you’re meant to wear the Galaxy Ring on either the index or middle finger. Once you’ve found your ideal size and colour, you can proceed to check out online via the Samsung Members app. The Samsung Galaxy Ring takes approximately six weeks to be crafted and delivered to your doorstep.

If you’re interested, you can learn more on Samsung Malaysia’s Galaxy Ring product page.

Samsung Malaysia x Sunway Medical Centre promo

Samsung Malaysia is partnering with Sunway Medical Centre to offer exclusive Galaxy Health Screening packages from April 9 to June 30, 2025. Eligible Galaxy Z and Galaxy S series users are able to purchase one of the following screening packages using a special promo code via the Samsung Members app.

If you’re among the first 100 to purchase the selected health-screening packages, you can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on the health screening plus a free Samsung Galaxy Ring or Galaxy Fit 3. For more info, you can visit Sunway Medical Centre’s promo page.

Samsung Galaxy Ring features and specs

The Samsung Galaxy Ring works like a fitness tracker that wraps around your finger. It measures 2.6mm thick and weighs between 2.3g to 3.3g depending on the ring size (size 5 – 15).

While it looks discreet, this lightweight AI-powered smart ring has a built-in accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor which also tracks blood oxygen levels and skin temperature sensor.

The Galaxy Ring is able to track basic activities such as walks and runs, but the key highlight is its ability to track your sleep seamlessly with minimal discomfort. While most new smartwatches offer sleep tracking, not many users would want to wear their watch to sleep and in most cases, the smartwatch is often being left to charge overnight. This is where the Galaxy Ring aims to fill the gap to ensure a full end to end tracking of your wellbeing.

To help improve your sleep quality, the Samsung Health app has a sleep coach which provides an analysis of your sleep and it also provides tips for a good night sleep. There’s also Snore Detection but that feature requires a phone that’s plugged to a charge next to you.

Besides health and fitness, the Galaxy Ring also supports gesture controls. With a double tap with your index/middle finger and thumb, the Ring doubles as a remote camera shutter and you can use the feature to disable the alarm when you wake up in the morning.

In terms of battery, the Ring has between 18-23.5mAh (size 5-15) capacity that provides up to seven days of battery life. However, take note that the seven days rating is for the larger ring sizes (Size 13 and above) but you should expect at least four days on a single charge.

To charge the ring, Samsung has bundled a transparent charging case with 361mAh battery which charges like a case for your wireless earbuds. 0-40 per cent charge takes 30 minutes, up to 90 minutes for a full charge.

Each Galaxy Ring is made to order and it is meant to be worn on either your index or middle finger. Besides having it on the right finger, you must ensure that the ring is oriented the right way with the line marker facing towards your palm. This is to ensure that the optical sensors are aligned correctly to measure your heart rate.

Since it was designed as an all-day device, the Galaxy Ring comes with 10 ATM and IP68-rated dust and water resistance, so you can wear it while you have a shower or a swim. The Galaxy Ring is compatible with Android devices and obviously it works best for Galaxy smartphones. — SoyaCincau