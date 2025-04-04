KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Capcom Co Ltd has announced that both Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be released for Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, coinciding with the launch of the new hardware from Nintendo Co Ltd.

Street Fighter 6 represents a new generation of fighting games that can be enjoyed by a wide array of players, with controller input options tailored to both beginners and seasoned players alike and improved audio accessibility settings to supplement the gameplay experience.

According to Capcom in a statement, official e-sports tournament initiatives such as the Capcom Pro Tour and the Street Fighter League have also brought the title significant attention, and the series has surpassed cumulative sales of over 56 million units.

There are dedicated modes and features for the Nintendo Switch 2, such as a new mode that utilises the Joy-Con’s gyro functionality, as well as a local battle mode allowing players to enjoy thrilling matches anytime, anywhere, with anyone.

Meanwhile, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a unique Japanese-inspired, single-player Kagura Action Strategy game that has been nominated for many game awards and received critical acclaim from domestic and international media as well as fans for its originality and high level of craftsmanship.

This version supports mouse controls, allowing players to enjoy more intuitive controls, and adds the additional content Otherworldly Venture, where players can experience the action and strategy from a new perspective.

Founded in 1983 with corporate headquarters in Osaka, Japan, Capcom is a worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, personal computers, handheld and wireless devices. — Bernama