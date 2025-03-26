KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Realme has announced that its upcoming Realme 14 series will be making its launch in Malaysia on April 15.

Consisting of two models in Malaysia, namely the Realme 14 5G and Realme 14 Pro 5G, the series will be the official gaming phones of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Academy League (MAL).

Realme 14 series Malaysia: Specs and features

Realme Malaysia has yet to publish the full specs of the Realme 14 series. However, it’s been teased that at least one of these phones (most probably the non-Pro) will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip, allowing the phone to achieve an AnTuTu score of over 780,000. Realme’s post also stated that its price will undercut the RM2,000 mark.

No further specs details have been announced by Realme Malaysia, but the company has shown to the media the designs of the Realme 14 and 14 Pro.

The regular Realme 14 features a sporty, Mecha-inspired design with a “Victory Halo Light” that lights up during gaming, charging, notifications, and alarms. — SoyaCincau pic

The “regular” Realme 14 is the sportier-looking device of the two, featuring a Gundam-ish Mecha-inspired design. It also gets what Realme calls the “Victory Halo Light”, which can illuminate during gaming, charging, notifications, and alarms.

As for the Realme 14 Pro 5G, you get a design that resembles most flagship phones out there. In terms of design, it doesn’t look too different from the Realme 13 Pro series but should carry some upgrades on the inside.

Just like the vanilla model, Realme has yet to confirm the 14 Pro’s specs. However, when looking at the Indian market model, the device is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset.

It features a 6.77 inch, 120 hertz curved OLED display, a 50 megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation, a 16 megapixel front-facing camera, and a 6,000 milliampere-hour battery that supports 45 watt wired charging. — SoyaCincau