KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 —The successor to the budget-centric iPhone SE has been rumoured for quite sometime. Now there are indications that Apple is releasing its new 4th gen iPhone SE for 2025 very soon thanks to leaks from a reputable case maker.

A few days ago, Spigen “accidentally” posted cases for iPhone SE (4th gen) on its website. Spigen may have taken the case listings down but the copies of the images have been shared widely online.

If the photos are true, the new iPhone SE is essentially a recycled “iPhone 14” but with a single rear camera. Compared to the 3rd gen iPhone SE released in 2022, the latest budget iPhone is getting a larger 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display which now comes with Face ID instead of a traditional home button with Touch ID.

Assuming Apple retains the same tradition as before, the new iPhone SE should run on the latest Apple A18 chip that’s powering the current iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. In a nutshell, you’re getting the latest Apple chip in an older iPhone body.

Keeping in line with the rest of the current iPhone lineup, it appears that the new iPhone SE is using an action button instead of an alert switch. It is also safe to assume that the new iPhone SE would be using USB-C to comply with EU regulations.

Other rumoured specs include a 48MP main camera for the rear and a 12MP selfie camera. We also reckon that the new iPhone SE should come with at least 128GB of storage.

Looking at the latest developments, it seems that the iPhone SE could be released very soon and there’s a possibility that the new budget smartphone will go live quietly on the Apple online store in the next couple of days.

Interestingly, the current 3rd gen iPhone SE is still on sale in Malaysia. The 64GB version is still going for RM2,199, while the 128GB version is going for RM2,449. Meanwhile, the larger 256GB storage option is still going for RM2,949 on the official Apple Malaysia online store. — SoyaCincau