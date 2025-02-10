KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive an additional five days to their subscription period. The service extension came after the PlayStation Network experienced an outage that lasted for almost 24 hours.

The extension was confirmed by both PlayStation U.S. and PlayStation Japan while PlayStation UK retweeted the announcement made by its U.S. counterpart. Meanwhile, PlayStation Asia which is the go-to official reference for PlayStation matters in Southeast Asia has yet to make any official announcement although the division also went radio silence during the global outage.

Nevertheless, we expect PS Plus subscribers in Malaysia will receive the five-day service extension too. PlayStation U.S. and PlayStation Japan have stated that the service extension will be added automatically to their subscriptions.

Recap of PlayStation Network global outage on February 8 to 9

In case you missed it, the PSN global outage began at around 8:00 AM Malaysian time Saturday according to the timestamp on the PSN status page. PlayStation Japan officially announced the outage through its X account at 8.12 am which was then followed by the PlayStation U.S X account at 9.46 am.

Both PlayStation divisions did not release any update regarding the outage until PlayStation Japan published the recovery notice on X at 7.49 am yesterday. Minutes later, PlayStation U.S. also confirmed that PSN is online once again.

However, the cause behind the outage still remained a mystery. Until now, Sony Interactive Entertainment has not yet provided any explanation why its online service was down for almost 24 hours although we expect the company to clarify this matter within the next few days via PlayStation Blog. — SoyaCincau



