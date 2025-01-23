BERLIN, Jan 23 — The German start-up Flite is causing a stir with its smart “cockpit” concept for cyclists, directly inspired by the automotive world.

In fact, it’s a touch-sensitive interface running the length of the handlebars, giving real-time access to a multitude of data.

Called Flitedeck, this connected bike handlebar system integrates multiple functions designed to help cyclists on the move. It displays all the data relative to the ride (speed, direction, gradient, etc), as well as navigation and safety functions.

Equipped with numerous sensors, it incorporates a system indicating the distance to a potential danger on the road, such as a pedestrian crossing. It also manages the bike’s lighting and warning sound functions. What’s more, it can act as a rearview mirror, with video retransmission directly onto the handlebars of what’s happening just behind the bike.

Finally, combined with dedicated applications, it can serve as an activity tracker (distance traveled, heart rate, etc).

The idea is to have a veritable cycling dashboard, just like inside a car, in handlebars that are as smart as they are stylish. In any case, this initiative avoids the need for numerous cumbersome brackets and devices, by bringing together a multitude of services on a single connected platform.

This project will certainly appeal to cycling geeks, while sparking the curiosity of others, even if all this is still theoretical, as the definitive model coming to the market has yet to be unveiled. Plus, as the whole system is touch-sensitive, it remains to be seen whether it will still work flawlessly with gloves or in the rain. Users will have to wait and see, since the product should be available for pre-order in February 2025, at a price as yet unknown.

Optimised screens are emerging as a growing trend in the cycling world, with bikes now equipped with veritable on-board computers. Even ChatGPT now accompanies cyclists.

The Urtopia Fusion, designed by industrial designer Hartmut Esslinger, was the first electric bike to feature voice interaction powered by ChatGPT. Here, cyclists can “chat” with their bikes, for practical information on their route or tips on how to improve performance. — ETX Daily