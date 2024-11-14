KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Netflix subscribers in Malaysia take note! The video streaming service has revealed a price hike and Netflix Premium subscribers would have to pay as much as RM7.90 extra for their monthly bill.

The last price update was in February 2023 when Netflix reduced its monthly Basic plan pricing from RM35 to RM28.

Netflix’s new subscription pricing in Malaysia

Here’s the latest Netflix pricing for all four plans in Malaysia:

Mobile RM17/month RM18.90/month (extra RM1.)

Basic RM28/month RM29.90/month (extra MR1.)

Standard RM45/month RM49.90/month (extra RM4.)

Premium RM55/month RM62.90/month (extra RM7.90)

If you want to share your Netflix Standard and Premium with other members living outside your household, the pricing for extra member slot access remains exchanged at RM13 per month per user. The cost of the Extra Member will be paid by the main account owner.

To recap, the base Mobile plan offers a single-device 480p streaming on mobile devices while Basic offers a higher single-device 720p streaming resolution, while supporting more devices including smartphones, tablets, TV and computers.

If you want higher quality and multi-screen streaming on any device, the Standard Plan offers 1080p streaming on two devices at the same time. Meanwhile, Premium offers 4K Ultra HD + HDR streaming on 4 simultaneous devices at the same time.

The latest price change would likely affect Netflix add-on pricing with various telco and pay TV providers. Astro has confirmed that a price change will be implemented, however, existing Astro customers with Netflix bundled will not see the change take effect until 1st March 2025. — SoyaCincau