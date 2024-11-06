TOKYO, Nov 6 — Nintendo Switch owners have had a pressing question about the upcoming hardware update to the Nintendo Switch console — will it be backwards compatible with previous games?

The answer is yes, as has been confirmed by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa.

In a series of tweets from Nintendo’s corporate management policy briefing, Furukuwa mentioned only two pertinent details about the upcoming new Switch model.

The first was that the new console would play previous Switch games and second, that the Nintendo Switch Online service would also be coming to the new device.

However he stated that any further information about the console would only be announced “at a later date.”

For the past few years, it has become a bit of a meme for supposed details of the new Switch to be leaked and that it would be coming imminently.

Now that confirmed information has been released by Nintendo itself, current Switch owners can be relieved they can continue playing Zelda.

In other Nintendo developments, the company said it saw a decrease in sales and profits for the first half of the current fiscal year, with a decrease in overall sales of Nintendo Switch hardware and software.

However Furukawa di point out that despite the decrease, sales “continue to be robust in comparison to past Nintendo platforms in their eighth year.”

Nintendo still sold 4.72 million units of the Nintendo Switch and also recorded sales of 70.28 million units of software.

The company has sold 146.04 million units of Nintendo Switches in total with cumulative software sales having reached 1.3061 billion units, more than any other Nintendo console.